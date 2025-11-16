Hey Pandas, What Is The Freakiest Unsolved Mystery?

Unsolved mysteries… are interesting.
#1
Who betrayed Anne Frank.
#2
The Delphi murders. Abby and Libby. Libby recorded their murderer with her phone, there is video and sound. He still hasn’t been found.
#3
Who let the dogs out.
#4
The mystery of the missing socks, still don’t know where they are
#5
The Dyatlov Pass Incident. There are no concrete explanations as to what happened to the climbers involved. It’s pretty spooky.
#6
DB Cooper. Who was he? Did he survive the parachute jump? If he did, where has he been all these years?
#7
How the heck does Jared Leto still get work?
#8
While I don’t think it’s unsolved anymore, during the time the Elisa Lam case was unsolved it freaked me out so much.
#9
probably jonbennet ramsay. its just so sad what happened and that people are STILL blaming her parents.
#10
the missing crew of the the Mary Celeste. During its voyage, the crew just…vanished.
#11
The Glico-Morinaga case in Japan. Literally the most insane and audacious case I’ve ever heard of.
#12
Who Put Bella in The Witch Elm? For teens found a woman’s body stuffed in an elm tree in 1943. She had a cloth stuffed in her mouth and was missing a hand. The hand bones were found scattered around the tree. Six months later graffiti appeared near the tree saying “Who put Luebella down the wych elm?” no one knows who the woman actually was, how she died or who was writing the graffiti.
#13
Amelia Earhart.
#14
Why Homo sapiens is considered to be intelligent.
#15
The soviet cosmaunts whose transmissions were recorded by the Judica-Cordiglia brothers in the early 60s. Some burned up on re-entry and some may have had their capsule veer off into space.
https://curiosmos.com/the-lost-cosmonauts-of-the-ussr-an-eerie-recording-picked-up-from-outer-space/
#16
What happened to Jimmy Hoffa.
#17
The Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappearance in 2014… I still think about what could have happened..
#18
Excellent topic!!
Mohenjo Daro!
#19
The Phoenix lights!
#20
The Yuba County 5.
It’s a terribly sad story of 5 guys going to a basketball game and ending up frozen in the mountains. One of them was never found.
#21
The zodiac murderer
#22
Ghengis Kahn’s burial site
#23
Where is Sage Smith? Please see: Disappeared Season 9, episode 5. Sage Smith remains missing after 10 years; the best cops do is say “We’d like to talk to Erik McFadden”, but he is *also* missing. If you have information, please, contact the FBI or Virginia State Police —- but not the Charlottesville VA police. They are 1. racist AF 2. incompetent AF (one missing person was found three days later in her own house, that’s how bad they can be).
#24
The disappearance of Madeline McCann
#25
Missing “monkey” from idaho…. pls anyone hes a young boy whose been missing for over a year… pls i want this boy found and back with his mother unharmed(more info on facebook)… thx for reading
#26
It’s not freaky but it’s funny. I really want to know where the wallaby came from that is roaming lose in my small Ohio county (USA) came from. No one has claimed it and no one has been able to trap it yet.
#27
The Philadelphia Experiment. Supposedly, in 1943, the US navy conducted an experiment that essentially caused a 1200 ton destroyer escort to disappear from the Philadelphia shipyard, reappear at the Norfolk Naval Base, and then reappear back in Philly. The sailors aboard were supposedly affected in a number of ways, but the creepiest legend said that some of those sailors were fused alive part way into the steel of the boat. My no nonsense dad, who was a submariner at the time, actually thought the stories had some credence. It’s been debunked (supposedly), but it’s still a creepy read.
#28
The Unsolved Murder of Jennifer Fairgate. Found dead in her hotel room after a gunshot was heard lying on the bed with a gun next to her, seemingly suicide, although the hotel workers saw her with a man. A police officer heard the shot, but went to get help rather than going into the hotel room. The position of the gun indicated that she had not committed suicide, but was murdered. The whereabouts of the killer are still unknown. And to top it off, Jennifer Fairgate is not her real name but an alias she signed in with.
#29
#30
#31
How did we discover milk and where do people in zootopia get milk
#32
why my bedroom light flickers no matter how many new bulbs we put in plus the new wiring in my end of the house
#33
when my cat went under and didnt come back :(
#34
A missing sock means your sock-eater is working just fine. Don’t complain until the other one disappears, it means your sock-eater is getting greedy.
#35
The mystery of Kaspar Hauser. It’s a really interesting read, and there have been hundreds of theories about who he was, why he was originally imprisoned by the mysterious stranger who held him for so long, and why he was let go. His eventual ‘murder’ (which many theorise was the result of a botched attempt to make it look like he’d been attacked, self inflicted, that went wrong). Totally gripped me as a kid and even now when I read about it, it still holds my attention
#36
The mystery of………WHO ASKED
#37
Wtf is the backstory for the cartoon Max and Ruby??????? They are 4 and 6, living alone. With pictures of their parents on the walls…and they live like humans. I actually wrote a proposed backstory for them years ago but I haven’t been able to find it sadly. But seriously…
(also for those who don’t know, they are rabbits)
#38
No-one’s mentioned the Bermuda triangle. I’ve seen theories about the causes – lines of magnetism, whirlpools, sub-surface gas and so on – but where is all the debris?
#39
I want to know who killed Otzi, the “Iceman,” whose mummified body was found high in the Alps in 1991, having been frozen for more than 5000 years. At first he was thought to have died of exposure, but later research revealed that he had sustained cuts and bruises, including a blow to the head, and an arrow head was found lodged in his back near the shoulder. Researchers now believe he bled to death as a result of this injury. Who beat him up and why? Why did someone shoot an arrow into him? Good research can tell us what, how, and where, but not who or why.
#40
Assassination of John F. Kennedy. (The most photographed assassination in history and we still don’t know who did it!) (And what happened to all that film confiscated at the Kodak developing company in Dallas that same day?)
#41
The other Dyatlov pass.
In 1993, seven hikers on a multi-day trip through the Southern regions around Lake Baikal in Russia (the deepest lake in the world, and a popular tourist region), met with a tragedy. Only one would survive.
#42
Ted the Caver. Still don’t know if it was ever proven true or fake. Still a great, intense story
#43
The Ruwa Incident, 1994.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj0q46MwJv6AhUQSkEAHXMJCZcQmhN6BAgmEAI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FAriel_School_UFO_incident&usg=AOvVaw1W3Vy2yGKFI2TK6tF4WiCA
#44
Tarzan: who greased the grapevine?
#45
Someone in my neighborhood committed suicide. He was found by his girlfriend with a plastic bag over his head. It was later determined that he took a whole bunch of sleeping pills as well.
While this is horrible and tragic, he left a half-eaten Snickers bar on the coffee table in front of him. To this day, we all discuss that candy bar. Save it for someone else? Too full? What????
#46
JonBenet Ramsey
#47
Honestly, all of these are good but here’s one I didn’t see. The Frog boys of South Korea. I can’t remember exactly how many there where but they’d all gone out one day to – if I remember right – catch frogs but they never came back. And I think only one of their bodies was found years after they disappeared. As far as I know, no one has been able to answer what happened to them.
#48
Why don’t the handles of cups get hot too?
#49
Why do fools fall in love?
#50
what the actual f**k is wrong with humans and our nasty little minds.
ALSO… (on a completely different note) why are gay people so **fabulous**
#51
What does the fox say?
#52
Where is my dad?
#53
why I’m still single.
#54
“Been around the world” and still I wonder why “only stupid are breeding?”
#55
What’s the REAL story of 9/11?
#56
behind-you
#57
what the dog is doing
