Hey Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Thing You Have Done? (Closed)

by

Share with us!

#1

my brother was leaving and i wasnt thinking i said “bye dad” he must have been so confused

#2

Alright, you know those stand up punching bags where you fill the bottom up with water?

When I was about 11, I thought it would be fun to tip it over and balance on top of it.

Of course, I lost balance, but when I stretched out my arms to catch myself, I stretched them out too straight, and when I landed, I fell full weight on my left elbow and it bent the wrong way.

Had to spend the week at the hospital and wore a cast for a few months.

#3

The stupidest thing I have done was when I mistook my gf’s sister for her twice on a call (not facetime).

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
