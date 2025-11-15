Hey Pandas, What Is The Dumbest Thing You Have Done As A Kid? (Closed)

Share the dumbest things that you’ve done in your childhood.
#1
Set a table on fire with matches.
#2
When i was young i climbed up a really tall tree and was scared of heights, so my mom had to call the fire department, so i was up in the tree for probably an hour until they got there. IN the end, i was surprised that i didn’t get grounded.
#3
done every dare i was asked to do i will not say because they still make me feel disgusted in my self and this was when i was like 7-9 yrs old
#4
Used a utility knife to cut a tree branch. It slipped and cut my forefinger instead.
Ten years later, I’m using a utility knife and cut my middle finger. I’ve got matching scars now.
#5
okay, so my school had this platform swing, and we would pretty much have competitions over who could do the dumbest things, and I rode on the bottom, I am fine, and it was fun, but very dangerous
Follow Us