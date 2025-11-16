Hey Pandas, What Is The Creepiest Thing That Happened To You? (Closed)

I’ll start yall!
I was 16 at the time. I had JUST moved. What was also creepy about this was that not just me- but my whole family heard these too!! We started hearing things coming from the Washroom. It was always a woman humming. Sometimes she would sing. Anytime she did we ran down to look in the room. The humming would stop and No one was there.. but it always came back. The second was a man outside-(my family and i) would hear him groan outside and then a thud.
Later we talked to the people we bought the house from. His mother had died in the washroom. And his father died outside from a fall.. But since then (2 years later) none of us have heard it since.
I have no explanation for how it happened. I would’ve just thought I was hearing things except that my whole family heard it at the same time I did.
#1
We were staying at my uncle’s house in Wales, near the site of an abandoned railway. He was always winding everyone up, telling us that the place was haunted and that bones were found in the swimming pool when they drained / cleaned it. Usual Uncle stuff.
My first night there, I woke up at about 2 in the morning needing a pee. The only bathroom was right at the other end of the house so I made my way (nervously) through the labyrinthine place. At the end of the corridor I could see a hunched old lady which I thought was my Nan (who was also staying there at the time).
I whisper-shouted “Nan, go back to bed” and the figure turned and smiled at me and held a finger to her lips. It wasn’t my Nan.
Somehow I managed to make such a huge fuss about this that my parents drove us back home the next day in foul moods that their ‘free holiday’ had been cut short because of me but I know what I saw and have absolutely no explanation for it. Since then I’ve stayed at a lot of haunted houses and old buildings trying to recreate that same scenario but sadly have never seen anything like that again.
#2
A few weeks ago a very dear colleague suddenly and unexpectedly died of a heart attack at the age of 48.
The funeral was a few days ago and I attended, the turn out was massive, never seen so many people at a funeral before.
I was at work alone on Saturday when a colleague who had been off on on long term sick leave popped in to see me to discuss her return to work the following Monday, we chatted about that for a bit then decided to go to the smoking area for a cigarette.
We sat there generally chatting for a few minutes when she asked me how the funeral had gone as she had been unable to attend. As soon as she asked a chair blew over. It was quite a mild day. There wasn’t any wind and this chair was quite heavy, the legs being made out of metal. I laughed it off and said “ooh looks like he’s here with us, if you’re there Phil give us another sign”. Just then the outside light switched on. It was still broad daylight only around midday. This freaked us both out so I nervously said “ok then Phil, give us another sign”. The light then went out immediately.
#3
Me and my brother were saying with my grandma in Poland. None of our parents were there. There were no night lights or lamps in my room and it was always very dark, so I slept with the far ceiling light on. I also had a balcony with no lock. One night I heard creaking outside my door and then my ceiling light shut off. The hallway light was still on so it was very strange. There was no shadow, nothing that could be my grandma or brother. I went back to sleep and the next morning I woke up with random cuts on my arms and legs.
#4
This happened while sleeping over at my boyfriend’s not too long ago. So, his house, the whole property actually, is straight-up creepsville. Haunted AF. Has been since he was a little kid. All kinds of things happen there, footsteps, voices, cold spots etc. Well, I got a taste of it that night. Trying to sleep, but I’d twisted my ankle very recently, and it was hard to get comfortable. I was tossing and turning, under the blanket, on top of it, whatever. Then the ac goes off. The whole place just goes dead silent. It was just so abrupt that it got my attention. Then i hear what I think is the ac coming back on. Then off. Then on.
It wasn’t the ac. Someone or something was breathing in there. My whole body just froze, literally and figuratively – felt like I’d just gotten dropped into a tub of ice. I managed to haul the blanket up to my ears, so I could take quick little peeks out from under it, but also be ready to dive back under. The breathing stayed steady and calm. It was coming from the foot of the bed. I chanced a look from over the edge of the blanket. There was this solid black mass standing just a little ways from the footboard, tall enough to brush the ceiling. It was -leaning- over the bed. I screwed my eyes shut, hard, then cracked them back open – this time I got just a little flash of something red and white, where the eyes and mouth should be.
I freaking -buried- myself under my boyfriend at that point, and kept that blanket tucked tight around my feet and head. Jerk didn’t even wake up.
Honestly don’t remember anything after that. I don’t know when it left or if it ever did. I must have passed out at some point, though, cos next thing I know the alarm is going off and my boyfriend’s complaining that I kept trying to root him off the bed all night.
#5
I stayed with a friend in London between Christmas and New Year (a few years ago). My friend house shared with a girl named Sian whom I’d never met. I was to spend the night on the sofa in the living/ dining area and there was a small kitchen just around the corner out of sight, with a table in the centre.
The first night I was woken at about 4am, someone came in via the front door, placed their keys on the table, opened a couple of cupboards and then walked noisily up the stairs. I naturally assumed it was Sian keeping some pretty late hours and thought no more of it.
The second night the same happened again. So I mentioned it to my friend and asked to have a word with Sian to be a bit quieter when she got home.
My friend looked totally confused and told me Sian was staying with her parents in Wales over Christmas and New Year period.
It happened again the third night at exactly the same time. I covered my head with the duvet as I didn’t want to see whatever was coming home at that time!
#6
My family bought an old farm when I was 15. I didn’t really live there as I’d mostly moved out by then, but I’d visit often or stay for a few weeks or months here and there over the years. There was a big barn and we had some animals, so I’d go out to feed them or milk or whatever, barn chores usually had to happen around dawn or dusk. When I’d go in *everytime* upon entering, I’d see, clearly, a man hanging from the neck from the hayloft. Just for a moment, then it was gone.
The neighbor had grown up in that house, and after years of this experience and others, which I never mentioned to anyone because tbh that sort of creepy thing happened to me a lot, the neighbor told us that she’d grown up in our house, and her father was extremely abusive, and that he’d confessed to her that he used to feel terrible about the things he did, and he’d go sit in the barn and think about hanging himself.
I’d also heard the sound of a crying kid or scrabbling from inside these giant drawers built into a bed platform that was part of my room, sort of built into the wall. One day I woke and there were holes in it that hadn’t been there before, like they’d been drilled from the inside from where the shavings fell. I’d see glimpses of hulking forms moving around in the dark and feel this intense terror and nausea. Once I had a friend over who walked into my bedroom and immediately stopped breathing. She sort of just fell, and when I dragged her out of the room she started crying and asking me why I’d bring her into a “place like that”.
So yeah. It wasn’t ghosts because the woman, her siblings, and father were all still alive, but trauma can leave impressions too I guess.
TL;DR lived in on a farm haunted by the horrible abuse visited on prior inhabitants
#7
This happened last week. It’s very strange and I keep on going back and forth if it were just natural occurrences or not.
So I volunteer at the local ghost tours where I live and I walk around pretending to be a “ghost”.
It’s been this thing for years and years and years that you are never to go onto the parade field after 10pm. One year they tried doing the tour with real horses to make it more authentic but the most calmest horse would not even set foot on that field. It even threw the rider off.
Well what do my friends and I decide to to?!
10:00pm, we set foot on the parade field. Now, unlike other years, the temperature was warm and I was sweating like crazy through my dress. When we got to that parade field, it instantly got colder and I had to grab my shawl. We all got a strange feeling in the pit of our stomachs. As we got closer into the field, it started to smell horrible, like something rotten.
We went to the very middle and touched a tree, then started back. That was when one of my friends started getting a sharp headache. We left as soon as possible and went back to our “headquarters” where volunteers could rest. She got some water and felt better.
Every year something strange has happened on that tour. Last year, there was a loud tapping on the window that none of the volunteers did. The storyteller even stopped and was like, “uhhh… that wasn’t us.”
Like I said, I don’t know if there’s an explanation for it, maybe there is. We were probably just very nervous. But still, it was creepy.
#8
I was 10 and it was like 9 pm at night and it was dark. We just came back from shopping in a big city about an hour away and was pulling into the driveway. Turned my head out the window at the right second and saw a ghost. It was floating about 6 feet off the ground and like 8 feet tall. It was black, like a shadow. Devoid of any facial attributes. Just all black. Shaped like that Goul like creature in Harry Potter (sorry I’m not a Harry Potter fan please do not attack me). I looked away scared and looked back and it was gone
#9
I stayed with a friend in London between Christmas and New Year (a few years ago). My friend house shared with a girl named Sian whom I’d never met. I was to spend the night on the sofa in the living/ dining area and there was a small kitchen just around the corner out of sight, with a table in the centre.
The first night I was woken at about 4am, someone came in via the front door, placed their keys in a dish on the table, opened a couple of cupboards and then walked noisily up the stairs. I naturally assumed it was Sian keeping some pretty late hours and thought no more of it.
The second night the same happened again. So I mentioned it to my friend and asked to have a word with Sian to be a bit quieter when she got home.
My friend looked totally confused and told me Sian was staying with her parents in Wales over Christmas and New Year period.
It happened again the third night at exactly the same time. I covered my head with the duvet as I didn’t want to see whatever was coming home at that time!
#10
About 24 years ago, in Cripple Creek, Colorado, the x and I were staying at a hotel that was restored and had been around since the mid 1800’s.
There were a handful of paranormal experiences but the creepiest happened at one of the cemeteries.
We were leaving and out of the the corner of my eye, I saw a black figure of a person rush just out of plain view.
I tried to turn my head to actually see the spectre but it moved faster til it vanished into the shadows.
My first experience with a shadow person.
#11
One of the ghost moved a mannequin to the top of the attic stairs again, they are getting really active during the hallowed month
#12
I used to have immersive “dreams” about violent deaths, where I’d experience it all from the dying person’s POV, felt everything. Sometimes the person wouldn’t die, and it would just be near death. This started when I hit puberty and continued into my early twenties. I saw a therapist about it one time, told her about a particularly horrific rape/attempted murder I’d dream/experienced that I felt was affecting me in waking life, and she freaked out. Turned out it had happened to her, down to the little details. I started finding reports after that of violent deaths that matched my dreams. I couldn’t force them to stop entirely, but I basically starting blocking out remembering them. Even now, in my 30s, I wake feeling like it just happened, but with no memories of details. It’s sort of a sleep paralysis thing…idk it’s intense and I recognize the feeling. I’m glad I don’t remember anymore, it was horrible.
#13
Not really creepy but very sus. in my neighborhood there was always a big white van parked outside at my neighbors house. Very big but a few years ago we had heard a story of a white van kidnapping kids in our county.
Suspicious
#14
It was just me and my two cousins on a scooter and we were getting back home at night after getting some sandwiches from the cafeteria so we just decided to stop a little bit because the cousin who was driving needed to stretch his legs so we all got off and I was just there looking around until I saw this unnatural thing it was tall Matt black had worm like arms and a worm tail instead of legs it also had several eyes on its cone shaped head , I still wonder if what I saw was real or not.
TL;DR
I saw creepy worm monster thing while stretching my legs in the dead of night.
#15
a few weeks ago a very dear colleague died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 48.
Follow Us