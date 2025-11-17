Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Secret Your Employer Had?

This must be only safe for work answers please, no SUPER weird stuff, I’m just bored!
#1
Two high level managers, a man and a woman. The man was above the woman in the hierarchy. They would go to hotels during the day, paid for on his company credit card. In the aftermath, he was allowed to hand in his notice with immediate effect, she was sacked. She threatened to take the company to court, unhappy he was allowed to leave whilst she was sacked. Company backed down, records changed to show she left as well, no black mark against her.
#2
Employee shacked up with another man’s wife, and then shot the guy when he complained. Shooter never did time and is now president of an electric utility in Rhode Island.
#3
I was looking through old invoices from a company I recently joined. Discovered a company that had been invoiced an odd number of times. I asked my boss about it and he told me he made a mistake and invoiced them 11 extra times accidentally. He never refunded the money which would have been 5 figures. Company was a charity. My boss overcharged a charity and has no intention of returning the money.
#4
One former boss, in charge of an entire branch of a company in the insurance industry, could not read or write. He could do numbers, but not words.
The man was wicked smart, a great communicator, and a fantastic boss. I don’t know how he got away with it for years. But looking back, there were a lot of signs.
All his work was done on a digital dictator and typed by his secretary.
‘Dave, this report looks really concise, but I haven’t got time to go through it right now, can you summarize it for me quickly?’
When out for a meal, he would wait until everyone else had ordered, after listening to the other orders and would pick one of those.
I can’t remember how it all came to light, but he had apparently been doing most of his work at home with his wife in the evening, who would read all his emails and post for him. I was really surprised when the company, instead of letting him go, arranged for his secretary to become a full time “Managerial communications officer”, to basically read everything to him and write his responses so he didn’t have to spend his evenings working. They also paid for an adults reading and writing class.
It would seem that they really valued his work and were not willing to loose him.
Last I heard, both he and his secretary climbed the corporate ladder somewhat, he orders form a menu by himself, and he hand writes greetings cards himself.
#5
I worked for a debt-management company that was technically non-profit. I found out that the definition of “non-profit” is that they have to show no net gains by the end of the year. Which means, that they have to pay their employees, handle their overhead costs and then invest in other non-profits to keep their books balanced.
Well, I found out that our CEO was keeping profits down by doing cocaine every day…and that’s not even the worst thing that was happening in that company.
#6
Worked for a husband and wife owned delivery company. At one point, for reasons I don’t know, they were running 6 trucks on only 3 sets of license plates.
#7
I used to work for an ‘ethical’ company. I had to carry shake down money (expensed to client). I’ve had to bribe government officials. I’ve seen pictures of an entire office being shot up, but they weren’t ‘staff’ so we got a safety award…. So much more
#8
