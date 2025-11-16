Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Relationship? (Closed)

What are the biggest red flags for you? Maybe you have some yourself?
#1
They treat you like garbage, steal money, constantly lie, cheat, etc.
#2
casually making jokes at other people’s expense.
also, if they hump their pokemon binder. (looong story)
#3
A few red flags for me are when someone doesn’t respect my boundaries, can have their entire personality flip in just 1 second, acts very hypocritical and doesn’t accept someone for who they are
#4
When your partner is into “foot stuff” Eughh! Feet are horrible!
#5
mine was when my (now ex) boyfriend started pushing way too hard to get some info. he wanted to know everything i was doing, i once stayed out of class for ten minutes and when i came back and told him i was filling my water bottle, he questioned why it took me so long. once i realized he only wanted answers so he could control me, i purposely decided not to answer them, and he read it as “i’m lying to you because i’m doing something wrong and falling for someone else”.
Another huge red flag was when he would act like a jerk and say later: “i’m sorry, that’s not who i am!” and expect me to forgive and forget it, because if he wouldn’t understand that the jerk part was also him, how could he change?
#6
As a woman…how they treat other woman. If they are hitting on, or treating other girls rudely, that’s a quick no.
#7
I’ve never been in a relationship, but I think the expressed intent to kill you is a pretty big red flag. I’d stay away from that for sure.
#8
CHEATING!!!
I don’t know why it’s somehow fully acceptable, it’s so f**ked up. Extra credit for me cause I actually give a s**t and I’m 13. Almost all my friends wouldn’t care if someone cheated on them.
#9
The interview / interrogation questions. You know, the obvious weeding out process as exercised via obvious Q/A. You realize it’s happening, and sometimes you feel yourself “failing” the interview. It seems that overall compatibility and the joy of being together does not factor in
#10
This one might seem harmless, but if they are totally invested in the relationship very early on and being excessively affectionate. It might be hard to miss when you first start dating because it’s new and exciting. But if they seem really attached, move too quickly, professing their love for you and you’ve only been dating a month, you should take off the rose colored glasses and take a good look at the person you’re dating because somethings off. Odds are they are jealous and possessive. Or they just want to be in a relationship and not care too much with who.
#11
Telling your SO how they’re making you feel uncomfortable/upset/embarrassed only for them to say “So? Who cares? I don’t. So you shouldn’t.”
Maybe I was just naive back then, but I realized he wasn’t trying to tell me to be more carefree and let little things go. He really didn’t care about my feelings, reputation, they type of person I wanted to be. He embarrassed me in front of my mom and his friends, but made it seem like he was joking around.
His uncaring, unempathetic, unsympathetic ways became real abusive as the relationship went on.
