Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Lie You Were Told When You Were A Kid? (Closed)

What was the biggest lie you were told?
#1
“boys don’t cry” I was never told this because I’m a girl but still a lie, let them cry if they want to!
#2
my sister did it.
#3
my parent’s said that i would grow up and when i’m a teenager they’d get me a car and liscense and a phone, I’m 16 and have none of these… I even passed my driver’s ed test and they were like, “no, you’re not getting a liscense”
#4
we are going to sell you andyour going to have to live with a dog, mouse, and duck…
my brain made the connection but not my brother. (code for disneyland)
#5
a youtube vid said goofy is a cow….bruh he a dhogggg (lol im stil a chap kid)
