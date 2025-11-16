Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Achievement In Your Life?

Ill go first. Mine is actively taking steps to fix my mental health. I dont feel too good sometimes because of a lot of things, but im seeing a therapist and its going great!
#1
Getting my BA – I dropped out of college partway through my first year (massive mental health issues), and went back to college in my 30’s!
#2
Three years ago, I started a nonprofit that turns backyard lawns into large-scale gardens. I gathered volunteers to help me do the gardening, and we distribute the produce to food-insecure families in our city. Last year we gave away over five tons of produce.
#3
I got my first win in wrestling a while ago. It was sloppy, but it’s the first time I’ve really won anything. I also have trained my horse a lot more and he’s doing so well!
#4
Finishing Grade 12. It was an uphill battle with a lot of barriers but I managed to get my diploma at 27. School has been a struggle for my whole family, so just me graduating High School is a big accomplishment to them.
#5
I have been cigarette free for 3 days
#6
Earning my associates degree and working towards my Bachelors degree in my 40’s. It’s never too late! I appreciate school and my classes so much more as an adult than I did at 18 and 19.
#7
My dog is now fully trained and also my dog have mated one female labrador.
#8
I got to mix monitors for Daryl Braithwaite, a singer I adored as a teen. ♥️♥️♥️
#9
I’d be tempted to say that my carreer path, or my apartment, or my savings, or my travels throughout Europe, but…no. They are all great, but my greatest achievement is my inner peace. Peace with myself and with the others (including my violent and abusive parents). I have lived so many years with anger, fury and toxic thoughts such as “you don’t deserve anything” (my parents used to tell me that) that I came to belive they were true. They are not. And healing from toxic patterns is something incredible.
#10
As an addict :
Getting clean and going back to school. I am a year and 4 months sober and next semester will have my associate’s degree. I plan to go for my master’s degree and work with recovering addicts as a way to give back to those who helped me.
#11
Getting someone to say yes when I asked them to marry me.
#12
Getting my driver’s licence! Easy for some but I never would have thought to be able to drive.
#13
Quit doing drugs, quit smoking, ditching my abusive ex and getting my life in order because I found out I was pregnant. Going back to school, although I had to stop after a year because of a depression and my son who need more care (we now know it’s ahdh). Now I’m going trough intensive traumatherapy for my cptss and I’m so proud that I go through it all on my own and still taking good care of my son.
#14
listening to the entirety of a 6 Hour Album of distorted noise. Everywhere At The End Of Time.
#15
I once won a swimming competition at a very young age. And then I was born.
#16
My daughter ❤️
#17
Isn’t just surviving enough????
#18
I used to think that it was getting my bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, interning for four years and then getting my professional engineering license.
But what I really proud of is walking away from all of that and focusing on my health and valuing my time. I let my engineering license go into inactive status and focus on my garden, my home, my animals, and my partner.
I’m not rich but I’m happy. My old colleague calls me sometimes to tell me how stressed and overwhelmed they are.
