Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Show You’ve Been To? (Closed)

Glow in the park, NZ.

#1

mean girls in dallas last year, it was sooooo good and it’s definitely my favorite musical

#2

The book of Mormon in NY was good!

#3

Not much of a show, but I went to the Renaissance festival and it was phenomenal

#4

Either Lion King or Wicked! Both were so good!

#5

I watched ride the cyclone on youtube and that was awesome:)

#6

hamiltonnnnnnn!! (not on broadway tho 🥲 it was just at QPAC)

#7

Pigface at the culture room in 02/03 I was field rep so worked with all the bands all day. Filmed the show and got to preform suck on stage with the band. One of the greatest nights of my life

