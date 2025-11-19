Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Sad Song? (Closed)

by

Share your favorite!

#1

“This woman’s work” by Kate Bush…… beautiful but always end up a bit teary by the end…
Also, “Don’t give up” by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush…

#2

Disturbed – Sound of silence

#3

I’ve been playing quite a few sad songs recently, since the sudden death of my wife last month, but the ones that bring the tears most are all love songs. Here’s a few:
Maybe I’m amazed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slF3EBxZE6A
My love https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5g9ZwxFKdg
(Love) Compared With You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8tacwXNa3g
Nothing compares 2 U https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OB4uaKHQOI&t=3s
Because the night https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_BcivBprM0

#4

I Lost A Friend – FINNEAS

and

I Can’t Carry This Anymore – Anson Seabra

#5

“Another Love” by Tom Odell
“Icarus and Apollo” by Ripto

#6

Bullet – Hollywood Undead

#7

Johnny Cash covering Hurt.

Patrick Penrose
