Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Sad Song? (Closed)

Share your favorite!
#1
“This woman’s work” by Kate Bush…… beautiful but always end up a bit teary by the end…
Also, “Don’t give up” by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush…
#2
Disturbed – Sound of silence
#3
I’ve been playing quite a few sad songs recently, since the sudden death of my wife last month, but the ones that bring the tears most are all love songs. Here’s a few:
Maybe I’m amazed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slF3EBxZE6A
My love https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5g9ZwxFKdg
(Love) Compared With You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8tacwXNa3g
Nothing compares 2 U https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OB4uaKHQOI&t=3s
Because the night https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_BcivBprM0
#4
I Lost A Friend – FINNEAS
and
I Can’t Carry This Anymore – Anson Seabra
#5
“Another Love” by Tom Odell
“Icarus and Apollo” by Ripto
#6
Bullet – Hollywood Undead
#7
Johnny Cash covering Hurt.
