Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Book You Have Ever Read? (Closed)

#1
It’s called What If It’s Us, and it’s about two gay boys. I honestly didn’t have super high expectations for it, but it’s AMAZING, and I recommend it to anyone (maybe 12 or 13+, thought, it does have some slightly innapropiate parts)
#2
Harry Potter, Percy Jackson/Heroes of Olympus or maybe The Land of Stories by Chris Colfer. I CaN’T ChOOse!!
#3
I absolutely love The City Of Ember, Hoot, and The Adventuress Guild! I would suggest all of them, 10000/10 each!
#4
I can’t choose so here’s my top three in no specific order.
•See you in the cosmos.
•Wonder.
•The Guardians Of Childhood series.
#5
The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (The Chronicles of Narnia) by C. S. Lewis.
#6
1. Harry Potter It’s been my favorite book series my entire life
2. Skyward by Brandon Sanderson it’s amazing if you love science fiction
#7
I can’t choose so…
1. Ender’s game
2. Earthsea
3. The giver
4. The magician’s nephew
#8
It’s probably Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang. It is a comic book about basketball so if you like both of those things, this book is recommended by me.
#9
1. Heroes of Olympus/Trials of Apollo series (I’m a fangirl :D)
2. Heartstopper graphic novel series (AHHHHH adorable gay romance)
3. Take Three Girls (I found this in the library and it was FABULOUS)
4. Mortal Engines (cYbErPuNk YeS)
5. One Of Us Is Lying (And the sequels are awesome too)
#10
Fever 1793 by Laurie Halse Anderson
#11
The Overstory
#12
My favorite book is either The perks of being a Wallflower, or Flowers for Algernon. My favorite book series is the Land of Stories.
#13
pretty much anything by Terry Pratchett.
#14
Either The Clockwork Dynasty or The Night Circus
#15
An ember in the ashes series, it’s just amazing
