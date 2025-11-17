Hey Pandas, What Is That One Ship Or Theory That No One Dares To Disagree With?

A ship that you don’t mind if it doesn’t work because you’ve shipped it. A seemingly silly theory that might work, something you won’t be dissuaded from.
I have an anti-ship that I NEED people to agree with: Mirabel and Camilo.
THEY. ARE. COUSINS!!!
Sweet home Alabama, not sweet home Colombia.
The Earth is round.
The Law of Conservation. Matter can neither be created nor destroyed, just altered. Even in my old science class where the teacher encouraged us to argue/debate the solidity of theories, no one could come up with a decent argument.
Solipsism. People DO disagree with it, but they can never prove it wrong.
From Google: Solipsism is the philosophical idea that only one’s mind is sure to exist. As an epistemological position, solipsism holds that knowledge of anything outside one’s own mind is unsure; the external world and other minds cannot be known and might not exist outside the mind.
I’m not convinced but I think it’s pretty cool and I love seeing how people react to it
that one ship
Star Wars Han x Leia
that the j in Anthony J. Crowley stands for Janthony-
