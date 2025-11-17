Hey Pandas, What Is That One Ship Or Theory That No One Dares To Disagree With?

A ship that you don’t mind if it doesn’t work because you’ve shipped it. A seemingly silly theory that might work, something you won’t be dissuaded from.

#1

I have an anti-ship that I NEED people to agree with: Mirabel and Camilo.

THEY. ARE. COUSINS!!!

Sweet home Alabama, not sweet home Colombia.

#2

The Earth is round.

#3

The Law of Conservation. Matter can neither be created nor destroyed, just altered. Even in my old science class where the teacher encouraged us to argue/debate the solidity of theories, no one could come up with a decent argument.

#4

Solipsism. People DO disagree with it, but they can never prove it wrong.
From Google: Solipsism is the philosophical idea that only one’s mind is sure to exist. As an epistemological position, solipsism holds that knowledge of anything outside one’s own mind is unsure; the external world and other minds cannot be known and might not exist outside the mind.
I’m not convinced but I think it’s pretty cool and I love seeing how people react to it

#5

that one ship
Star Wars Han x Leia

#6

that the j in Anthony J. Crowley stands for Janthony-

