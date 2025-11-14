Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Really Like But Other People Hate? (Closed)

I would like to know some unusual things that you like but other people despise. or you can do something you hate but other people love.
#1
Meat… I love a good steak. But, All my friends are super like “donate to peta, be vegan, ban pets mart, eating meat should be illegal, the farm animals are being abused, our planet is dying, buying animals from breeders is cruel and encouraging animal breeding” etc. it’s a bit annoying. When I eat lunch with them, I cant eat meat and a debate will almost always start.
#2
Pineapple on Pizza. Don’t kill me. XD
#3
Making torture rooms in Minecraft :/
#4
alot of ppl suport this but alot also dont support, i like being bi
#5
The Offspring.
#6
Black licorice.
#7
Nearly everyone I know says that pink and red go really well together….. in my opinion, they are like chiffon and leather – not meant to be put together!!!!!
#8
“Poggers,” “swag,” “bestie,” “girly,” surf indie, Kazuichi Souda, and Nekomaru Nidai.
#9
Chicken/cattle organs. They are a delicacy here in SE Asia, but not in the West, maybe. I heard they are resented there. But warning: high health risk. Really. I mean cholesterol, uric acid, etc.
#10
Mine is a reverse.
According to my friends, my writing is good, but I hate it.
