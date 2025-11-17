Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Always Wanted To Ask Someone From The Us? (Closed)

by

Be respectful!

And US Pandas, please answer respectfully as well!

#1

Does it bother you that politics is so tied to money in the US? Dependent on the most powerful industries, such as armaments or tobacco, which makes your representatives themselves dependent on their wills, rather than yours?

#2

1.Why so much sugar and corn syrup?
2. if you could would you move to another country? Where?
3. DO you feel unsafe? how often? and if so do you think that is normal or how things should be?

#3

Are all funerals open casket? Or is that just for films/T.V. I’ve never been to a funeral with an open casket.

