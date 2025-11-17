Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Think Shouldn’t Exist, But Does? (Closed)

Just post cursed stuff that makes your skin crawl, that exists!
#1
Animal cruelty.
#2
Racism, religion, bullying, homelessness, poverty and lack of clean water for everyone
#3
for-profit healthcare
#4
Inequality, it’s unfortunate that this is a reality where this exists.
#5
jeep trucks, racism, dumping trash into the ocean.
most important of all!! ☆haunted asylums☆ please let these souls rest. you did not go through the torment they did. let them rest.
and ultimate Frisbee
#6
homework, darn it!
#7
the choke pear, don’t ask me… search it up-
#8
The fact that you can’t just be wrong and no one who disagrees with you can coexist. Also that religions, races, genders, and all the other communities ( I just don’t know how to word them) can be targeted and the world will mostly. JUST GET OVER IT HUMANITY NO PERSON IS THE SAME AS ANOTHER STOP HURTING PEOPLE BECAUSE OF IT!
#9
War
Depression
Suicide
#10
The Tully Monster. It’s an ancient creature and it’s so odd-looking and it doesn’t make sense to me evolutionarily like how????
#11
the iron maiden, once again search it up
#12
Four Wheeling through unspoiled nature. —Four wheeling refers to souped up Jeep like vehicles
#13
Me
