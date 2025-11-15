Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Loved To Do As A Kid? (Closed)

by

Share down below!

#1

My favorite things to do were playing make-believe. I used to be a pirate, a wolf, and an adventurer. Anything a child can imagine. Forts were my castles and sticks were my horses. It used to be super fun.

#2

I really liked to eat play-dough. Don’t lie, I know you did it too.

#3

I loved Reading encyclopedias and drawing.

#4

I loved drawing factory layouts with beltlines and stuff. I liked Dexter’s Laboratory montages where Dexter produced stuff, so go figure.

#5

Telling stories to myself!! Sure, they were pretty random, but I was pretty happy!

I also liked playing on my Wii.

#6

Put glue , wait for it to dry and peel it off and i still do it

#7

Reading scary books and crawling into my parents bed when I had nightmares from said books

#8

The way my grandparents house was set up made it so there was like a loop, and my sister and I would try to run around it 100 times, we actually succeded once :)

#9

At school we weren’t allowed to jump off the swings so my friends and I posted “guards” at our playground tower to give us a signal when the teachers weren’t looking and we could jump. Those were the days.

#10

I liked looking at pictures of all the presidents.

#11

I loved to watch a movie and then I would become my favorite character for like weeks.. this movie Harriet the spy kept a notebook of everything and everyone she saw and met I Did the exact same thing for like 2weeks…but I did that for like every movie haha pretended the movie was my real life

