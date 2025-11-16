Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Feel Like You Should Like But Don’t? (Closed)

What is something that your friends or family like that you feel like you should like but don’t? Or just something you feel obliged to like but don’t?
#1
Anime.
#2
Foreign TV shows.
I can’t be bothered with subtitles. I can’t read them fast enough to see what’s happening at the same time. And I hate bad dubbing.
#3
Considering I live in the south, country music. I much rather get punched though-
#4
Seafood
#5
Celery and doughnuts 🤷♀️
#6
Operas. I acknowledge the professional skill that the singers have, but I just find it so boring.
#7
shrimp, i cant stand it or the smell. I used to like it as a kid but my taste buds changed. Funny enough my moms the exact opposite, loves shrimp now, used to hate it when i was a wee one.
#8
Being hugged when I cry. It makes me feel weak, miserable and even more helpless. I know it is ok to cry sometimes, and I appreciate the concern. Honestly, I don’t know why it happens.
#9
Following everything celebs do.
Follow Us