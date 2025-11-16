Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Dreamed Of Doing When You Were A Kid But Seems Silly Now? (Closed)

by

Nothing to see here

#1

I used to really want to live in a fantasy world but not as a princess. I wanted to be the one slaying dragons and rescuing princesses (no romance, please. Just doing my job because that’s what people in the stories do.)

#2

I wanted to become a cat, jump out my bedroom window, and get a job at a Starbucks in Colorado. All at once. I don’t even live in Colorado

#3

Wanted to have a robot arm or leg

But can’t stop thinking bout what I’d miss…

#4

I dreamed of becoming Son Goku and doing Kamehames when I grow up.

#5

I wanted to be a brain surgeon. Later on I wanted to be a veterinarian and a teacher at the same time.

#6

I wanted to be an astronaut or a lawyer or the first woman president. Well, the Challenger disaster dashed my first dream, and I hate confrontation and politics so the last 2- never mind!

#7

I wanted to be Elsa. Then Anna. I have a few laughs now thinking about it now.

#8

Becoming a baker, artist, writer, teacher, model, fashion designer, mother and a goldsmith all at once. I’ll stick to becoming a teacher now XD

#9

I wanted to own a steam locomotive. I still have that dream. Although it might be a little smaller.

#10

I never wanted breasts. I’m the youngest of 4 girls and all my older sisters complained about them hurting their backs and bras being uncomfortable so I used to pray and make my birthday wishes that I wouldn’t grow any. Lol. I did bloom very late though so 🤷 maybe it kind of came true

#11

Don’t laugh.
I always thought that someone like Molotov

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Clancy Brown is a Perfect Fit For Dexter Revival
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2021
Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Accused David Harbour Of Bullying On Set Of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2025
36 Mind-Boggling Hyperrealistic Pencil Drawings By Alessandro Paglia (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Artist Turned An Abandoned Gas Station Into An Beautiful Landmark In Just A Week (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Bermuda Triangle Mystery Explained
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Embroidered Fractured Portraits Of Women Showing The Complex Feelings I Experienced After The Election
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.