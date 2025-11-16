Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Dreamed Of Doing When You Were A Kid But Seems Silly Now? (Closed)

Nothing to see here
#1
I used to really want to live in a fantasy world but not as a princess. I wanted to be the one slaying dragons and rescuing princesses (no romance, please. Just doing my job because that’s what people in the stories do.)
#2
I wanted to become a cat, jump out my bedroom window, and get a job at a Starbucks in Colorado. All at once. I don’t even live in Colorado
#3
Wanted to have a robot arm or leg
But can’t stop thinking bout what I’d miss…
#4
I dreamed of becoming Son Goku and doing Kamehames when I grow up.
#5
I wanted to be a brain surgeon. Later on I wanted to be a veterinarian and a teacher at the same time.
#6
I wanted to be an astronaut or a lawyer or the first woman president. Well, the Challenger disaster dashed my first dream, and I hate confrontation and politics so the last 2- never mind!
#7
I wanted to be Elsa. Then Anna. I have a few laughs now thinking about it now.
#8
Becoming a baker, artist, writer, teacher, model, fashion designer, mother and a goldsmith all at once. I’ll stick to becoming a teacher now XD
#9
I wanted to own a steam locomotive. I still have that dream. Although it might be a little smaller.
#10
I never wanted breasts. I’m the youngest of 4 girls and all my older sisters complained about them hurting their backs and bras being uncomfortable so I used to pray and make my birthday wishes that I wouldn’t grow any. Lol. I did bloom very late though so 🤷 maybe it kind of came true
#11
Don’t laugh.
I always thought that someone like Molotov
