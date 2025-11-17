Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Are Absolutely Tired Of Hearing? (Closed)

People comment on things without even thinking. What is something that you keep hearing from others?
#1
My dad asking for grandchildren from me. I’ve told him for about 20 years I’m not having kids but he just doesn’t get it. My mom finally understood a few years ago
#2
I have a few…
– “The ‘A’ in LGBTQIA+ stands for Ally!” No it doesn’t, and aro/ace/agender erasure needs to stop.
– “If they can walk, they don’t need a wheelchair.” Different people have different needs, and it’s really none of your business.
– “You’re not a REAL man unless you [insert something stupid, toxic, and/or unhealthy/unsafe].” Real men don’t rely on validation from small-minded strangers on the internet. Let people enjoy their Starbucks drink, or wear a pink shirt, or express their emotions (or whatever you’ve decided is “feminine” today).
– Freaking out over pineapple on pizza. If you don’t like it, don’t eat it. It’s that simple. (Same applies to any food, movies, shows, books, games, whatever. Even if you don’t like it, other people might enjoy it and that’s fine)
#3
Your childhood couldn’t have been that bad, you turned out alright.
I made a choice to beat the odds. It has taken tremendous strength, persistence, and therapy to this day. There have also been breakdowns, plans for suicide, and thankfully, people that didn’t give up on me.
#4
“Just talk to someone!”
I can’t trust to talk to a therapist anymore. Last time I talked to a therapist they gave me the wrong medication needed for me and it made me feel worse about myself
#5
• “Why are you so quiet?” I’d rather not chat right now, especially since you brought it up.
• “It’s just an opinion.” This excuse is often used to hide prejudice. It’s not an opinion; it’s actual hatred, and hatred isn’t a valid viewpoint in most contexts.
• “That this century is too sensitive.” I partially agree, for example when someone complains about the wrong car color, but it’s crucial to distinguish between trivial matters, such as important issues like LGBTQ+ rights, etc. Our goal as a society should be to progress and make this generation better than the last.
But, brace yourself, this might attract some prejudice trolls, and frankly, trolls your words are as worthy as pebbles tossed into the ocean – lost and inconsequential in the ocean of meaningful conversation.
#6
On BP? Men can’t have babies, men can’t have babies, men can’t have babies…..
Fu(king get over it , transphobes!!!
#7
“are you sure you’re lesbian? Don’t you wanna date a guy?” The last guy I dated made me feel really uncomfortable and women (in my experience) are way nicer and I feel comfortable around them.
“You don’t have ADHD we all get distracted sometimes”
Girl. I don’t remember what I was about to say I don’t remember. I literally can’t focus. don’t even.
“You don’t have anxiety. It’s not a mental disorder. Its a feeling.”
Ok, so explain why I can’t sleep at night when literally NOTHING is going wrong. I freak out about nothing.
“Just pay attention”
Ok, I will when you just stop having your period. Everyone can focus, and if I just need to try harder, then you can just stop bleeding right?
#8
“Bisexual people don’t exist.” I’m bisexual, and I exist.
#9
The damn crickets in my room. If I find them its gonna be a POW BLAM WOW until they are all gone
#10
That we’ll figure out what’s wrong with my wrist soon and then I’ll be able to draw and write and do literally anything with my arm again. I’ve been hearing that for a while, and while I do hope that it’s true I know that it probably isn’t. Now it’s “at your rheumatology appointment next week the results from your blood work will have come back and the doctors will know what wrong,” and 3 months ago it was “once you have the mri the doctor will be able to see what’s wrong.” I wish people would at least be somewhat realistic.
Also I’m tired of my lit teacher from last year telling me he’s going to give me the airpods I won in a writing contest last spring soon. Like, dude, you said I’d have them in a week or two, and that was 5 months ago.
#11
“why r u bi?? you’ll just get bullied for that” i don’t care, i like who i like okay?
#12
The school (ddsb@home) constatly saying everyone is your friend. Like no I’m stuck in front of a screen for 8(?) hours listening to 23+ 12 or 13 year olds talking. While being forced to learn a bunch of bullsh*t that I have no f*cking interest in.
Sorry if this is too much, I just have a lot of sh*t in my life.
#13
im tired of my dad asking me ‘what’s wrong with u?’
#14
Kanye f*****g west
#15
People telling me “You’re a girl!” All the time because I look like one. Sometimes I’m not, ok?
#16
I’m tired of hearing about racism. How long should we white people feel bad about something that was solved in 1865? Haven’t we muttered half-assed apologies for long enough? Haven’t we misquoted Martin Luther King, Jr. for long enough? Haven’t we taken jazz, and rock and roll, and hip hop into hearts and loudly sung along with gangsta rap in our cars with the windows rolled up for long enough? If anyone’s racist, it’s you! I mean, I voted for Obama!
Can I touch your hair?
#17
there is something, but it wasn’t told to me by a person. I updated my phone to the newest update, so to 17 something and it has a lot of new stuff. but the most annoying thing of all is that it keeps telling me to hold my phone at arms length to protect my eyesight. like phone, it’s almost impossible to use it that far away!
