Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Absolutely Hate(D) About Planning Your Wedding? (Closed)

by

I’ll start 👋 I don’t see why I should get approval on MY dress, for MY big day and accommodate the likes of others on MY body! I chose my dress myself, didn’t show it to anybody until the day I got married, and I’m cool with it.

#1

Planning the guest list.
Especially since I did not know If I should invite the guy who tried to sexually assault me years prior(cousin), or not, since barely anyone from our family knew. Worried people were going to ask why he was the only one not invited, afraid If I would tell that nobody would believe me.
I ended up not inviting him anyways. He ruined so many things in my life, was not going to let him ruin my wedding day too.

#2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
