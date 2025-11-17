Hey Pandas, What Is Something Unusual About You?

Tell me something about you that is uncommon.
#1
Sometimes I used to wonder what would happen if I just, had nothing left moving forward. What i would do if i just left everything behind and started a new life living off grid somewhere, how that would go. I hope that makes sense
#2
hmmm…
you know those tiled floors that have different colored tiles? so whenever im in a building that has those, my fxcked up brain decides that the only logical way to walk in them is to step with my right foot first and always end on my left foot, and each foot has to step on the same colored tile the same amount of times.
#3
For some reason when I go to bed, I have to always have one hand higher than the other. I don’t know why or when this thing started.
#4
I’m 15… and I have almost 30 white hairs.
I’m worried guys HELP ME
My friends think the funniest thing to do is to take a fresh count every month. I started eating multivitamins and stuff but nothing seems to help.
#5
I can burp backwards from my throat. It’s something I discovered when I was drinking hot chocolate, and I thought it was funny and cool.
#6
I am an empath (and hyper-alert due to my childhood) so I get really affected by my surroundings. I can look at you and tell what you’re thinking, your emotions…. anywho it really strains me to be in public places due to the strong inflow of information from the people.
#7
i have fifteen dogs :)
#8
My pinky fingers both partially dislocate when I raise them on their own. They can’t move in weird directions and return to the socket when I stop holding them up, but it’s weird that I can feel them pop out. Also I can bend my arm behind my back so that the back of my hand can touch the outside of my shoulder. My elbows are weird.
#9
I’m able to make my vision go blurry on command without crossing my eyes, idk if that’s just me or something common? Also, im afraid of wrist veins (but only my own for some reason) and I’ve never met someone else with that fear lol. Like, it’s not just “oh it makes me sorta uncomfortable”, but it’s like “full blown panic attack, feels like im gonna faint/thr0w ûp” kind of fear. The same thing happens when I hear dry hands rubbing against paper towels idk whyyyy. Last thing, for some reason im just a completely paranoid person who has a fear so intense of being sa’d that I can’t even sit next to someone without having a panic attack. I have no idea where that fear came from, I haven’t *exactly* been sa’d before (I mean I kinda have I guess but still) but it’s so intense so that’s kinda confusing XD. Like today we had a pep rally in school and it was year 7 to year 13 (which are grades 6-12, my school goes by years instead of grades) all packed into our tiny school library so of course we were all sitting pretty close to each other. I literally got so uncomfortable and terrified that I had to go hide in the bathroom for ten minutes just to stop myself from passing out. It’s like, I can’t trust anyone. Even when im sitting next to my best friends (even though we were assigned the same gender at birth) I feel panicky. Idk maybe something’s wrong with me haha. Sorry for the long submission. Thank you for listening to my rant XD. Drink your water, eat your food, if you have any medication you need be sure to take it. Love you guys byeeeee
#10
My handwriting when I write upside down is significantly better than my normal handwriting.
#11
– I have a fear of mushrooms, not video game mushrooms or the emoji🍄, only irl mushrooms.
– I procrastinate a lot but instead of doing a ton of work just before the due date, I become too stressed to put any effort into stuff, thankfully that hasn’t occurred yet this semester.
(Replying to Lex) What kind of recording are they threatening you with!?
[Sorry, I can’t comment because I temporarily changed my username, I changed it back but my account still needs to be approved]
#12
i’m myself. i think my name is unusual. i would share it but… nah.
i have a cleft chin (i think it’s rare)
i can write my name PERFECTLY with my eyes closed (i haven’t met anyone who can, so if u can, tell me pls ((or not!)))
#13
I’m double jointed in 2 of the fingers in my left hand but nowhere else
#14
It feels like my circulation stops at my wrist (it doesn’t actually). My arms are usually pretty warm (unless I’m cold lol), but my hands feel like icicles, and my fingers are even colder. When I get into a hot shower I can feel the heat going into my hands and they get really tingly
#15
– when I read books, I can envision what is going on perfectly, it’s almost like watching a movie. I can recall what all the plot points were and all of the character’s names for about a week after I finish a book.
– I have like 685897598 phobias (probs because of my anxiety lol) – if y’all want a bit of a snippet here are some: kinemortophobia, thalassophobia, megalophobia, nosocomephobia, emetophobia and astrophobia.
– I seem to have dreams that foreshadow things happening often.
