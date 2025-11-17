Oh, maybe I could try the “if you read the description, put [insert random word here] in your answer.” That’s not very effective, but I might as well try it. If you’re reading this, somehow work some form of the verb “defenestrate” into your answer. It has to be in some sort of context though, don’t just throw it in at the end with some cute sparkle emojis. Or you could just ignore me completely and answer the question like a normal person, I don’t really care.
#1
The way people sleep in movies. Not everyone sleeps straight as a board on their back. Me? I rotate like a feckin’ rotisserie chicken.
#2
Clickety clackety click clack
Okay I have hacked into the Pentagon and unlocked that one specific door for you.
#3
I’m a loner, a lone wolf, an anti social misfit who lives deep in the woods, I just happen to have the skillset you require and you need my help. But I am gruff because I am so alone.
Also, half way into the film, on the other side of the world, we meet contacts I apparently know, who has the equipment we need, with whom I have a shared past, and get on with like a house on fire. But I am a lonely, lone, lone man, all alone.
#4
That scene where the mom makes the family a giant breakfast on a weekday, only for everyone to take two bites and rush out the door.
Also, the “I’m so good at math that I can see numbers floating off the page and watch the equation solve itself in .2 seconds” thing is a bit overused
#5
Let me summarize the hacker guy in the group hacking past something
Hacker: okay to get in *pushes up glasses* *clakity clack clak(from typing)* we need to put in the user and password *clakity clack clak* get past the main frame and firewall *clakity clack clak* some other nerd stuff *clakity clack clak* even more nerd stuff *clakity clack clak* and we are in!
This is also said in the most neutral tone possible
they also probably have glasses
#6
The whole ‘running through the airport to chase after the love of ur life’ thing. No one has time for that lol. Also I don’t even know how to use defenestrate so I’m just putting it here
#7
When you have top get the expert out of retirement. they have been drinking everyday to get over the trauma of the job, they are horribly out of practice, but some how show everyone else how to do it.
Bonus points if the retiree now spends his days fishing and taking the occasional fishing charter on his boat.
#8
I always find very funny the police’s database. Like, they want to find the responsible for defenestrating a woman out of a window and all they know is the suspect drives an old chevy opala that has a scratch on the right size, wear a shoe size of 7 and has a dragon tattoo on his leg. Somehow their system has amazing filters that can narrow down the searches to 5 people in America
#9
People waking up in the morning looking like a person, lol. Usually with full “totally no make-up” on.
#10
About Indian movies –
1)Hero single handedly taking down an entire gang of goons. Hero punches one guy and he goes flying into others.
2)Hero following the girl who first rejected him everywhere around to win her over, often followed by crappy cheesy songs. In real life that is called stalking.
(The sad reality is that many people think it is the right thing to do. Seriously, we need to stop glorifying this in movies. No means no!)
#11
Crime shows:
Forensic and investigative units being involved in solving crimes and coming up with alibis for the record.
Forensics having ultra high tech labs that can detect DNA from a any morsel of cells and link it to a suspect.
Relying on finger prints as evidence to murders.
48 hour homicide investigations that solve the crime. Never mind due process and the court system.
Female victim’s attire used as an alibi, even though she’s dead.
In general for sitcoms:
People talking aloud and basically shouting but the person in the next room, with the door open can’t hear them.
Make a mess or spill something on the floor but never clean it.
Walks in but leaves the door wide open.
Everyone looks great every day. No bad hair days, dirty laundry day or just don’t bother to wear make up.
People come over unannounced and just walk in the door.
Laugh tracks and pauses after a punchline.
Others:
Kids just wondering off on their own to wherever they want. Just a “See ya later, mom. I’m going out.” Not asking for permission, not having to give details about who you’re with or where you’re going. No curfew. No getting in s**t when they get back home.
Kids finding an animal, and their parents either loving it right away for coming around to loving it later, either way the kid doesn’t have to give it away, and the animals is either trained well or easily housebroken, and if not the house still stays intact and pretty pristine.
Pets always being extraordinary athletes, life savers or investigators by default, but it makes them worthy to stay with the family.
Every major disaster happening in either New York, DC or LA.
#12
Any and all physics.
#13
OMG SORRY FOR POSTING AGAIN BUT I REMEMBERED SOMETHING THAT PISSES ME OFF! when friends/siblings/lovers/whatever are talking about the past as if one of them weren’t there only to bring context to viewers, like “hey, I’m so glad you finally came back from Ireland. those past couple years studying finances did you good, you barely look like that sad girl you were when dad died…” lol
#14
When a character is biking and sees something super interesting, they’ll just put their bike down in the middle of the road to get up and go take a closer look, as if the perfectly good side of the road is not right there.
#15
Parents who are uncomfortable with their children being lgbtq+ coming around by the third act.
Some parents take it well and that is amazing. Some don’t take it well but do come around and honestly… good for them for growing… however, many will not take it well and will not get over it. Movies need to stop showing the happy ending as frequently because even in this day and age that is not always the case (yes I realize that would have held more weight in 2015). It may not matter that your mum watched Will and Grace and the L Word– it’s very different to face it head on. I used to be very involved in the lgbtq+ clubs in high school and uni and when i would hold office hours or booth hours I would get many many horror stories about coming out. Never assume your parent will be okay, understand that there is a good chance that they have, since you were tiny, imagined how happy your life would be– whether that involved walking you down an aisle or being a grand parent etc… adjustment is almost always required even if they take it well…. but… for some… they will never adjust. Some will not understand that you are your own person, you have a better handle on who you are than they do. It’s okay for your family not to accept you if it means you are being true to yourself– you can choose your own family. Not every parent will be like Jay Pritchett and eventually become reasonably evolved and come around. While unfortunate, at the end of the day it is their loss.
So, here’s a general PSA about coming out.
1. Make sure you have clothes at a friend’s place, some parents may kick you out, make sure you have somewhere safe you can go and be supported.
2. Do not come out with your partner there if at all possible, alot of hate may be misdirected at your partner and quite frankly, even if your parents come around it may really affect their relationship going forward. Instead have a friend nearby, some sort of neutral party who can help ease tensions. Even if, in the moment, your family seems to take it well, still have other measures in place should the vibe turn once your friend leaves.
3. Though many things said can be hurtful understand that it comes from a place of love and is the mind working through something quite large. There may be many loaded statements, many unfair arguments made, logical fallacies. Silence will be your friend… a level, calm voice will be your friend. Do not attack every outlandish thing they say, instead let them have their moment and then address the actual concerns buried in there. Try to frame things according to how you feel/ have felt personally (not bringing up specific partner(s) or friends) as well as how you could imagine they would feel. In this way you aren’t taking the bait and you keep the level of discourse above mudslinging. Essentially you don’t give them more ammunition and you ensure, should this be the last time you speak to each other– you didn’t say something that you could regret.
4. This varies but, especially if you are young, do not go straight from your parents to your partner. Have a long term solution that isn’t family to partner whether you spend a month on your friend’s couch before you get yourself set up with an apartment. Because, frequently, you went from your parents to your partner,– you are now isolated, no support system outside of your partner, if the relationship is not as healthy as it once seemed you’re now in a very precarious position and it can be very abusive. If the relationship doesn’t work then for some, their identity and stability was reliant on their partner, they can’t go back home and that lack of stability can be very detrimental to their mental health.
5. Never ever let a partner dictate when you come out. If they do or try to, end that relationship immediately. If they don’t want to date someone who isn’t out then don’t let the door hit them on the way out. Respect boundaries.
#16
One of the most annoying ones to me is when there are 3 besties, and then the 2 fall in love and the third one is just like “YES! That’s amazing.”
No.
If I was trapped in a cave and my two besties were over there making out I would not be happy for them. I’d be mad.
You can’t just up and change all the dynamics of our friend-group without my input.
Also the third one always dies.🤣
#17
People swallowing pills without water or any kind of drink.
#18
AHHH I GOT SHOT. oh well, anyway.
#19
Defenestration happens a lot in films, especially action films. But windows are so much tougher than portrayed in films. I once hit a tennis ball with a cricket bat directly against a window, it just vibrated in it’s frame
#20
When people shower with full makeup on, and somehow avoid getting their face wet at all. Like, how do you avoid getting it smudged? And do you just never wash your face?
Also, I just realized that bored panda cut off the entire first section of the description, and I am very upset about that.
#21
Middle schoolers in general. Big one is people just going out after school without notifying their parents or anything and just shopping or getting their nails done on their own. Not only would your parents kill you afterwards but where I live I doubt you would be able to walk that distance because the city is very spread out. Also cliques in general aren’t very realistic. Sure, people tend to hang out based on shared interests but most friend groups don’t have many people together that can fit into one stereotype. And every single private school stereotype is wrong too
#22
When they spray a lock with liquid nitrogen, and it just cracks instantly.
This was demonstrated in my Chemistry class. A lock was sitting in liquid nitrogen for like 5 minutes, then it got hit with a hammer, and…
nothing happened. It doesn’t work.
Also, characters who have never used a gun being instantly good with guns.
I tried shooting a .22, and it took me like 45 minutes of practice before I could hit a water bottle that was about 20 feet away.
#23
When you see a teacher walk in and the whole class is already there. Especially on the first day of school.
#24
This is awkward… okay.
So, I watch a lot of little kid tv shows. My sister likes them. And we also don’t have Netflix. Don’t know if this is helpful to know because I’m going to abandon this idea completely.
OK… uh…
Kid tv shows. Right. Okay, so, probably everything about children’s shows is unrealistic. From the happy smiles on the adults face, to the perfect weather, to the perfect children. I think I just wrote that with Cocomelon in mind, but whatever.
I’m not good at this! I don’t enjoy or watch tv shows and movies as much as most people. It’s my sister who watches them-
OH IVE GOT SOMETHING. OK.
When my sister was younger, her communication with me involved a lot of quotes from the movies and tv shows she watched. Some thing that those awful shows taught her was that it’s okay to show attitude and yell at people if they don’t understand you. Because In the shows and movies, it was comical. It gave her a lot of “so what?” And “and?” As well as cheesy quotes. Yeah.
Kids tv shows: everything always turns out fine in the end!
So, from my understanding, defenestrate means to basically yeet a person? The web said that it means to throw someone out of a window.
“If I see one more show or movie that involves characters yelling at each other and showing attitude for comic relief, I’m going to defenestrate the directors.”
Does that work?
✨ defenestrate ✨
#25
A lot of books I’ve read (j don’t really watch TV that much) seem to not understand that school takes up literally all of your time. You wake up, go to school, come home, flop on your bed being tired for an hour, do homework, then have maybe an hour or so of free time. Also, Saturday and Sunday aren’t for interesting plot related things, Saturday is for being asleep and Sunday is for recharging and preparing for the next five days of school. There’s literally no room for anything else
#26
Ordering “a beer” or “scotch”, etc. I know brands aren’t used in movies or television unless it’s for product placement, but it takes me right out of the make-believe world I’m trying to enjoy. The same goes for phone numbers that start “555” or making a date with absolutely no details.
#27
When the characters jump out of bed like the happiest person alive
#28
Why can’t the villain just hurry up and kill the main good guy without dramatic speeches? I know that would instantly end the movie, but it seriously pisses me off. And the hero can get shot and still scale a building, but any minor bad guy gets slapped across the face and dies.
Also, we need more pets other than cats and dogs and fish in movies. What about them turtles? And lizards and danger noodles and hamsters?
#29
Three letters: C.S.I. (or BSI as my wife’s professors liked to refer to it). My wife studies forensics in college and knows that all of the c**p on the CSI programs are garbage. For one thing, cops don’t do the forensic work – ever. Second: DNA tests don’t come back in an hour. Finally, if any cop tried to gather evidence for their own analysis, the lab techs would have their heads. Oh yeah, did I mention that DNA tests don’t come back in an HOUR?
#30
If you’re a female between the ages of 15-60 and you vomit, CONGRATS YOUR IMMEDIATELY PREGNANT
#31
If a character in a movie/tv show has a crush, they usually either confess and then the crush likes them back. Or, they don’t, and the crush slowly warms up to the character and develop a crush. I’m no expert, but I’m pretty sure it doesn’t normally work like that.
(Bonus points if the crush is popular and the character is a nerd/unpopular)
#32
The main character gets a parking spot right in front of the building. DNA results the next day. Every woman on Hallmark with perfectly curled hair, even when waking up.
#33
when the superhero saves the person by cataching them before they hit the ground it would kill the person cause its still ground. I see it all the time and i find it annoying.. THEY WOULD STILL DIE RIGHT OR AM I WRONG
#34
Action movies where of course lots of fighting, running, sweating, crawling in jungle, but next scene the female’s hair makeup is still perfect, takes away my movie imagination
Follow Us