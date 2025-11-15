Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Have Been Lied To About Your Whole Life? (Closed)

Whether it be about the music of an ice cream truck or a huge family secret, we’ve all been lied to before, what were you lied to about?
#1
After school it isn’t just all, “Ha Ha, responsibilitys gone”
#2
That everything will just be okay all the time
#3
that I can think my way out of depression
Guess what bitch!
#4
When I was younger I hated going poo because it took forever and wasted play time, so I tried to hide it the best I could. So my grandma said that when I had to go poo, my eyes turned brown (they’re blue). Some how she always knew when I had to go poop and she was always right so I believed her. When I looked in the mirror I was positive there was a hint of brown in my eyes. After like 5 I went on my own so she dident need to tell me but I kept on believing. Then when I was 10 I finnally asked her if it was true, and she said it wasent. That shatterd everything. I was so convinced they did and it was a huge thing.
Also, santa. As a kid I 100% believed in Santa. I would leave him a handmade gift (usually a bracelet or painting or something) every christmas eve night with a little note saying thank you and wishing him a merry christmas. Then on christmas morning with the presents I would find a letter from him that thanked me, that no one else gave him presents, that he loved finding my gift every christmas, etc. Then one day when I was 10 I was talking with my parents about santa and they said he wasent real. They thought I already knew. It broke my heart. All the gifts I made for “santa” were just thrown into a back corner of a closet. All the letters were actually from my parents. And learning that santa wasent real led to having the easter bunny and tooth fairy being not real (i dident believe in them as much as santa but I hoped). Anyways basically my family lies to me all the time!
#5
How you pronounce red in french
