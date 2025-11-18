Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Happened To You In A Hospital That Caused Everlasting Fear?

I don’t mean specific surgery gone wrong, horrific injury, etc. I just mean in general!
#1
My little brother went in, and told me he’d be back in a few weeks. They didn’t tell me his brain had died after he choked, and had a seizure..so he in fact did not come back, and i never got to say goodbye.
A few month later(after my next sister was born) my mother went to the hospital, and everyone said she’d be back soon. terrified doesn’t cover the fricking fear I felt.
To make issue worse, she was in fact on her death bed, after doctors had told her form months that she was just being crazy. When they took her in for emergency surgery, the surgeon did exploratory work inside of her after she’d told him no, and nicked some important stuff. SHe almost bled to death, and again, everyone told her she was just being crazy
neither of us trust doctors now…
#2
The night “nurse”.
I was admitted to the surgical ward in septic shock in a french hospital with renal blockag and my IV meds were not passing through my catheter because I was dehydrated. My french medical vocabulary was nulle, and though 2 attendents verified that I needed a new catheter in a different place, the nurse in charge decided to try to force the meds by stripping the line into my arm, and in effect, tore open my vein, ripping out the catheter, causing my entire arm to bruise and ruining my vein. I was screaming in pain from her action and vomited on her. So she called security personnel because I was “uncontrollable” instead of changing my catheter and letting the meds help my pain. They tied me down on the bed so I couldn’t move and never replaced the catheter or gave me pain meds. I spent several hours in agony without meds until the surgical team came to check on me and discovered her, ahem, “error”. (that’s what they called it).
The surgical nurse put in a new catheter in my leg as it was the only viable vein. No one ever asked me how my other catheter was broken or why I wasn’t given a new one, and my restraints were removed. I said I wanted to make a plainte against that nurse, but was ignored.
In the future, I’d rather die than get treatment in that French hospital.
#3
I’ll go first!
Basic summary; collapsed lung + life threatening asthma = WEEKS in the hospital with an IV in my arm
Second time: I broke my finger (90% off my joint bones), and I had 2 needles in there for a WHILE.
My fear: needles.. not even inside of me, just seeing one causes me anxiety..
#4
I woke up during surgery. I was awake for 30 minutes out of a 45 minute procedure.
