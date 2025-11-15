Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Annoys You But It Seems Good To Others? (Closed)

So many people pointing out being toxic but being toxic! Nonetheless, please share your thoughts!
#1
Cars with with these new super bright LED lights – they may help you to see better but when you are behind my car I can’t see a damn thing!
#2
People driving close behind you. Absolutely pisses me off.
#3
Mentioned in another thread, but oversharing personal stuff on social media, I honestly just don’t see a point. I’m ok with occasional pictures but some people (whose job isn’t social media) upload several or more times every day.
#4
When people hate on something you like. There are some things that are ‘cool’ to hate. For example a certain song or a band, a hobby.
So if you like that, people just assume it’s okay to laugh at it or point out how lame that is. Just wish everyone would appreciate the differences we have.
#5
Lately, using social media to showcase “charity”. It’s not charity if you have to broadcast it to the world…you’re just doing that for the likes.
Give because you want to give and because you genuinely wanted to help, as my mother always said, “no one needs to know”.
#6
Refusing to hear both sides of an argument/opinion. It’s great if you have opinions on things, your own beliefs, etc., but absolutely refusing to even listen to the other side or ridiculing someone who has a different opinion just makes you look like an uneducated ass. You don’t have to believe what they do, but you should listen at least.
#7
Reality TV shows. Particularly those that only use really pretty people.
#8
Being offended at everything and anything.
#9
Motorcyclists or pedestrians who mistake ‘right of way’ with ‘immortality’.
#10
Having to have the “correct thing” for some task. Like i have an old root beer can i’m using to water a plant in my bedroom. Get made fun of for it and told to get a real watering can. Why, exactly? How is a watering can better than what i have? if it were hard to reach and i needed the longer spout, ok, sure, but what i have works just fine, so why is it not ok?
#11
When people will call you a simp for liking something. For example, Minecraft and Minecraft youtubers.
#12
People who never take fault or blame and always find a way to make it your fault.
#13
Audible masticators
#14
People that think they are smarter than everybody else.
#15
Rap music being played everywhere, all the time. Like excuse me, not everyone likes rap.
#16
Pointless debates over things like coca cola vs. pepsi
honestly who cares.
#17
when someone asks someone something when they are in a bad mood It feels like setting off a bomb.
#18
People.
#19
Men commenting on women’s clothes being too revealing. Like don’t look, and if you can’t help yourself then YOU have a big problem
#20
Man buns.
#21
People who start sentences off with “I’m not *insert phobia or racist* but…”
#22
People with no manners. Listening to music full blast on their phone, no headphones. Talking on speakerphone. Ignoring someone who says hi. People who tailgate, those who refuse to use a blinker. If you’re in such a dang rush that you need to drive like a total jerk, try leaving the house earlier. Problem solved. Bottom line is have manners. Don’t be a jerk face. If you treat others the way you would want to be treated, the world would be much more enjoyable. And be patient for gosh sakes. No need to always be in an ultra hurry. It’s not good for you.
#23
Pet names….ik most people want to be called baby or babe or babygirl or princess but that just makes me want to jump off a cliff like use the name that was given to me. I’m not a child so don’t call me one..
#24
Small talk…like, “weather sure is nice!”
#25
loud chewing and bad table manners. also hatimg certain things, just because everyone does that
#26
I can’t stand when people insult tik tokers or tik tok in general. If you don’t like people dancing or doing trends then just ignore it. Most people on it are teens that already have enough on their minds and they don’t need a bunch on annoying people who have nothing to do with them put them down more. What have they done to you? Danced better than you? Looked better than you? Had fun without your consent? They aren’t bothering you so back off.
#27
the whole vibe of the r/i’m14andthisisdeep can’t we just let kids be kids i think it’s better that they express sadness through social media than being harmful to others in real life
#28
Jeans that ends above a bare ankle but fully clothes otherwise including hat.
#29
The Government
#30
When people whistle. I can not for the life of me figure out how to do it. People tell me how but its just confusing and I still can’t do it. It just annoys me when people whistle around me because I can’t do it myself.
#31
People using “I’m perfect as I am” as an excuse for not working on their bad habits.
#32
Videos of people hurting themselves.
#33
People watching me draw over my shoulder, slow walkers, computers always dying, and people who think that they are way better than everyone else.
#34
Intolerance.
And stupid people who don’t realise how stupid they are.
#35
Experts and people in general hating on those who use essential oil diffusers. Not everyone who uses those are under the incorrect assumption that they will cure any disease and don’t deserve to be treated as stupid for using something that can be calming. Think of a scent from a fond childhood memory. That scent is likely to bring back a warm fuzzy feeling. The same goes for certain oils, some are simply relaxing and THAT is why many people use them (yes, I understand there is a whole new age homeopathic society that refuses modern medicine, I’m not including them in the ‘use oil for the smell’ group).
#36
Having a really big friend group. Personally, I just like having one really good friend and then some acquaintances, I guess. It is just less drama and you get to spend more time with your one friend.
#37
The phrase “do your own research.”
When it comes to air conditioners, knee surgery, or plumbing, people will only trust experts, but for some reason when it comes to astoundingly complex subjects like disease or climatology, then it’s time to cast them aside and look for the smoking gun in some dark corner of the web or on some dingbat’s YouTube channel to prove them all wrong.
#38
Snoring. I think it hurts me physically.
#39
Greeting customers when they enter a store.
Why would someone make it company policy for their employees to greet customers as if they genuinely cared – when they do not care and the customers are annoyed by the intrusion?
#40
life
#41
1. People saying “no offence” and assuming I’m not going to be offended.
2. When people sing during musicals when you’re seeing it for the first time. Like, I asked you fifty times and I just want to enjoy it!
#42
Tapping can’t stand the sound
#43
People who feel the need to post constantly on social media, I get it you like to go hiking Susan, a lot. Or constantly posting thirst trap selfies.
#44
People on speaker phones in stores… I don’t want to hear your conversations.
Cops that park illegally just to go in a store or put lights on to go through a red light & turn off after so you know they didn’t have a call.
#45
my sister
#46
Oscillating fans. “No, of course I don’t want to be comfortable ALL the time. It’s so much better to have a tiny sliver of comfort every once in a while, so the contrast makes me even more aware of the fact that the other 80% of the time I’m just as hot and miserable as if I hadn’t turned on a fan in the first place!” I just don’t get why this has to be the default setting on the majority of fans on the market.
#47
It annoys me that there are only three countries on the planet that use
[ officially ] the Imperial system of measurement.
#48
people saying you cant say your age on social media I can say my age if I want
#49
Drivers License being overplayed on K92
#50
When you’re playing a game and your friends tell you that they actually want you to fail so that they can win.
#51
Wipers left in the middle of the windscreen when the engines off. Totally irresponsible.
#52
Children, I can’t stand them. But some people adore them.
#53
The patriarchy 🙅♀️
#54
How long, fake fingernails sound typing on a keyboard eeeeek
#55
instagram.
#56
Tryhards in gta online they are toxic they get mad at you for no reason and they are too scared that if they don’t have the highest kd in the server they will suck at gta online (which is not how being the best player in the server works)
#57
Boba fett. I’m ready for the downvotes hit me.
#58
society
#59
Children
#60
people buying ALL the gluten free oreos. my fam is gluten-dairy free since november 2020 and oreo just released a gluten free kind. people buy them all. i bet like 80% of them aren’t even gluten free, they just want the new oreos to look cool. now, we LOVE oreos, but since we went gluten free, we haven’t been able to eat them. probably same goes for every gluten free person. now there’s gluten free ones, and people are buying them up for no reason other than they’re the new ones. it’s annoying to the people that are gluten free and wanted to enjoy oreos again and quite rude. ok this has been my rant
Follow Us