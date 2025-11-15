Hey Pandas, What Is Something Someone Has Said, That You’ll Never Forget?

This can be inspirational advice, funny comments, something bone-chilling that caught your attention, or just random.
#1
Friend: “Get off your phone”
I tried it out and after a while, it made me realize how consumed I was into it. I sorta learned to live in the moment more. Ever since then, I try to limit my time on my phone and other electronics.
(Also, my neck pain has been getting better lol)
#2
I was using one of those wall-mounted hand dryers that just blow air downwards. A co-worker spotted me and emphatically praised how I dried my hands just like him. It was such a mundane thing that the amount of spirit in his speech sticks with me almost every time I use those dryers.
#3
I was outside taking a smoke break at work. My coworker who gave himself the nickname butters was also taking a break. He was really annoying and rude so I had just learned to ignore him. There was a crack in the cement and water was leaking into it and algae formed. I was just ‘uh-huh – ing until I heard him say this. “Ya know, algae just liquid mold.” Dude was totally serious. That was over 10 years ago and sometimes that sentence will just pop in my head and upset me!
#4
“I will always be there for you” As simple as it is, it made me realize that the little things matter. Do something kind for someone and it may change their entire life.
#5
My friend once answered the question “Where are the Philippines?” with:
“Really Southern China.”
I can’t forget it bc I can’t let him forget it lol.
#6
Tears are words that the heart can’t express.
#7
*in chemistry class, making pyramid-shaped foldables*
Friend: it’s a hat!
Me: you’re a hat!
Other friend: “Aren’t we all just hats waiting to be worn in this hat shop called life?”
#8
My gf before she was my gf (so friend ig?) dyed her hair brown. She said, “Ima change this, I don’t like it”, and I said, “no it’s cute, keep it”. She replied with, “ok I’ll keep it,” I said, “because I said so?”. “yeah” :)
