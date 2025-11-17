Hey Pandas, What Is Something Juicy You Shouldn’t Have Heard While You Were Eavesdropping? (Closed)

If you are anything like me, you have probably eavesdropped on many a conversation. I want to hear the juiciest thing you have overheard.
#1
That a lady in church who was getting married(and I was the chief bridesmaid) had a stillbirth and hadn’t told her to be husband. I wasn’t eavesdropping, the pastor told me, himself. Idk why.
#2
Overheard my wife texting another man, using voice text, how hurt she was that he was ignoring her after she told him she couldn’t keep having sex with him anymore and just wanted to be friends.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us