Hey Pandas, What Is Something In Your Life That You Are Not Sure Other People Also Go Through? (Closed)

by

For me, and this is my extroverted side showing, I sometimes get “friend-crushes”, basically wanting to be friends with someone but also going through the awkwardness of having a crush.

#1

Hiding my feelings from others, because I’m worried about what people will think of me if

#2

Social-anxiety.

#3

Anxiety and self doubt but then I’m not the only one so no self-pitying.

#4

Constant pressure of getting perfect grades, pleasing everyone, and not showing my feelings or being over-confident because I am afraid I’ll get bullied again.

#5

Not being allowed to cry or be angry without fear of chastisement, pressuring myself to be perfect

#6

My sister has a mental illness that developed recently. She will go from all smiles and my best friend to complete rage monster in a BAD way. She will say things that really hurt me and never seems sorry. It’s really hard. And I feel like my parents aren’t doing anything and I get the blame for not wanting to be with her.

#7

family getting sick. i’m 13 now but when i was about 3 or 4 my dad had cancer and i had no idea. (he’s better now!) multiple family members of mine have died of cancer. it’s just sad thinking about how my dad could be gone.

#8

A the score obsession

#9

The pressure of pleasing everyone around you and having divorced parents

#10

Being divorced more than once. The first time was like, ok this is normal, people get divorced. But the second time felt stigmatizing. I know other people have been through it, but I don’t know anyone else and it feels like I’m the only one.

#11

Even when I just eat a little bit I get fat off of it. My stomach with extend a lot. I am pretty sure I just have a really bad digestive system because I can’t eat without getting stomach aches either. It will go away after a few hours but I look fat after I eat. I am a healthy thin girl but not after I eat. So this leads to crippling depression and I hate the way my body looks after I eat. I am 16 by the way

#12

I can see around corners.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, If You Are Trans, What Tips Do You Have For Other Trans Pandas? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
What Mental Illness Struggles Do You Wish You Could Tell Everyone?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Remember These 40 Things Being Their Reality When They Were Kids But Children These Days Wouldn’t Understand Them
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Recap – Modern Family 1.16 “Fears”
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2010
I’ve Been Photographing America For 46 Years And Here Are 36 Of My Best Shots
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“[Am I The Jerk] For Being Furious My Wife Brought Home A Dog For Our 4YO For Her Safety?”
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.