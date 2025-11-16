Hey Pandas, What Is Something In Your Life That You Are Not Sure Other People Also Go Through? (Closed)

For me, and this is my extroverted side showing, I sometimes get “friend-crushes”, basically wanting to be friends with someone but also going through the awkwardness of having a crush.
#1
Hiding my feelings from others, because I’m worried about what people will think of me if
#2
Social-anxiety.
#3
Anxiety and self doubt but then I’m not the only one so no self-pitying.
#4
Constant pressure of getting perfect grades, pleasing everyone, and not showing my feelings or being over-confident because I am afraid I’ll get bullied again.
#5
Not being allowed to cry or be angry without fear of chastisement, pressuring myself to be perfect
#6
My sister has a mental illness that developed recently. She will go from all smiles and my best friend to complete rage monster in a BAD way. She will say things that really hurt me and never seems sorry. It’s really hard. And I feel like my parents aren’t doing anything and I get the blame for not wanting to be with her.
#7
family getting sick. i’m 13 now but when i was about 3 or 4 my dad had cancer and i had no idea. (he’s better now!) multiple family members of mine have died of cancer. it’s just sad thinking about how my dad could be gone.
#8
A the score obsession
#9
The pressure of pleasing everyone around you and having divorced parents
#10
Being divorced more than once. The first time was like, ok this is normal, people get divorced. But the second time felt stigmatizing. I know other people have been through it, but I don’t know anyone else and it feels like I’m the only one.
#11
Even when I just eat a little bit I get fat off of it. My stomach with extend a lot. I am pretty sure I just have a really bad digestive system because I can’t eat without getting stomach aches either. It will go away after a few hours but I look fat after I eat. I am a healthy thin girl but not after I eat. So this leads to crippling depression and I hate the way my body looks after I eat. I am 16 by the way
#12
I can see around corners.
