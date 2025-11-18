Hey Pandas, What Is Something Cool Your Body Can Do? (Closed)

Is there anything strange or cool that your body is able to do?
#1
If you’ve seen the Jurassic World movies, then you’re probably familiar with the sound of a raptor ‘clicking’. I can imitate that sound almost perfectly. I don’t know how, I just click the back of my tongue against my throat and make a click. If you try and you have to open your mouth, even the tiniest bit, then you’re doing it wrong. I don’t open my mouth at all. I just kind of move the back of my tongue and my throat.
#2
I can touch my nose with my tongue.
#3
not gymnastic stretchy or whatever but very flexible, considering i don’t constantly practise
#4
Crazy we can reproduce:0
