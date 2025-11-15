Hey Pandas, What Is Ruining Bored Panda For You? (Closed)

What’s making your bored panda experience bad?
#1
feminism it is horrible all these posts women roasting mansplainers all this stuff and being a man i fell like i am being treated the way feminists say they are being treated i am tired of getting called sexist because i am a man i truly hate it i want equality i am not saying like i hate feminism i don’t i want equality but you can’t do that without getting peace first this goes for both sides women strike a blow at men men retaliate and vice versa we need peace before the equality we need to stop fighting we need to stop “gas lighting” each other
#2
Some of the boring repetitive stuff like “I adopted this ugly cat” or “look at this cool house that’s just like a normal house but it’s 3D printeeedddd”
#3
school
#4
All the trolls and bots. They are taking over this website and its really annoying. Bored panda needs to address this problem and add a button that allows you to report people.
#5
All the homophobes.
#6
Racisim. There are so many stories about racisim on here. Not everything and everyone are racist -,-
#7
All of the political articles. I feel like almost every post I see on here nowadays is all politics. It’s fine to have some political things, just for both sides. EVERYONE deserves to enjoy Bored Panda not just one group.
#8
People downvoting for stupid reasons. If someone teams up with the person that is getting downvoted, they also get downvoted as well. Let people share their opinions for once without getting downvoted for it.
#9
Needless censoring is ruining Bored Panda for me. This is supposed to be a site for openness & positivity, yet BP is showing shame for what makes us men & women. Okay, actual photos could have the black placeholder you click “ok” to view. (I know I don’t need nudes popping up on my work PC.) But to blur great works of art? It’s childish & doesn’t respect the viewer.
#10
To many repetitive things and there’s not enough recent posts
#11
trolls and bots.
#12
Negative comments and their downvotes. Like honestly, admin needs to block their accounts.
#13
Some of the boring repetitive stuff ,I think trinity is leaving , not being able to see who follows u like bro-
#14
Downvoting someone’s comment way too much, just because you don’t agree or the comment says something different then the post, doesn’t mean it has to be downvoted. The minimum you could do is reply to the comment and explain why you disagree
#15
I miss when articles came out like twice a week. I know it sounds stupid but I would go to my computer tons of times a day to check if there’s new articles and when there was they were always so captivating. But starting a few months ago all BP publishers want is a quick cash grab. Now they just post crap like “50 Totally funny comics about adulthood” “The same story about a dog you saw on here 20 different times”
Follow Us