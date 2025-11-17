Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Love Doing? (Closed)

I wanna know ur interests!
#1
Walking my dog at dusk, when the fireflies are just coming out, but the sunset isn’t quite done.
It’s perfect.
#2
I love hugging my guinea pig and letting him scurry around my room
#3
making music. i can sit and play my ukulele for hours and hours and just sing forever. my best friend is coming over tomorrow and bringing their guitar so we can play songs and harmonize and it’s going to be the musical equivalent of a keysmash because our voices sound so good together and im so excited because again i absolutely love music.
#4
I love doodling and learning about astronomy
