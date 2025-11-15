Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Believed As A Kid That Turned Out To Be Completely And Totally False? (Closed)

We all thought some pretty dumb stuff as kids. Share your best!
#1
That quicksand, lava, and the Bermuda Triangle were going to be MUCH larger problems in real life.
#2
I thought people ‘grew up’ and bullying would be a thing of the past because adults are respectable, kind, and thoughtful. Boy was I fooled!
#3
i once belived usa was smart now i dont
#4
I was born in Hawaii, and I would always travel to North Carolina.But i was a wee little lad and i fell asleep before we got to the airport. By the time i woke up, we were in north Carolina. Therefore i thought that on the other side of the mountain range that separates the island, was North Carolina. FLAWLESS LOGIC.
#5
I believed that I could turn myself straight and have a normal life. I tried. I couldn’t.
Oh also that little mice people pulled open “automatic” doors when people got near, and I would always say hi and thank you to the little mice people when I walked through an automatic door
#6
My Mother was one of the great “liars” of all time and her son was gullible enough to believe everything she said. What she said was never malicious, just amusing.
My Mother said that Bellsnickle came on New Year’s and for those children who misbehaved between Christmas and New Year’s, he would take back all of the toys Santa brought. Bellsnickle, who has various examples in European history, is a man who is covered with chains (think Jacob Marley) and who cannot see below the level of his nose. So, if you hid your Christmas loot under say a table or your bed, he could not see it to take it.
This served two wonderful things for my Mother and Father. First, it assured 7 additional days of good behavior after Christmas; and Second, it was very amusing for my parents to watch me dutifully hiding my toys under beds and tables (ya know, just to be sure if my behavior didn’t meet standards) on New Year’s Eve.
Mom died in 1998 and I will miss her for the rest of my life.
#7
I was the youngest child (and the only girl) and would be left out of certain activities because I was too young. My parents would tell me, “when you are their age, you can do (whatever – it was usually something like go to the river or ride bikes on the road, or drive the tractor – stuff a four or five year old would not be allowed to do).” Thus, I believed wholeheartedly that I would catch up with my brothers’ age, like I would get older and they wouldn’t until we all got to be about 9 and then we would age together.
#8
You could see the Earth change spin speed by how fast the clouds went by.
#9
Two things. God. And that Republicans cared about the average person and wanted them to succeed.
#10
Life is fair, it isn’t. It’s swings and roundabouts. Bad stuff is going to happen to you, but also good stuff. Roll with the punches.
#11
I believed in magic. Sorry guys, magic doesn’t exist.
#12
I thought that royals don’t poop/pee. I still don’t know the real answer though :D
#13
That my parents would support my coming out of the closet, it took a lot of time to convince myself they would be okay that I was bi. They weren’t, so I packed my things shortly after. One of the worst times in my life.
#14
My older brothers told me that the tall smoke towers attached to our local hospital were where the bodies were dropped down for cremation. Didn’t realize they were pulling my leg until my grandfather passed and I freaked out because he didn’t like heights and now he’d be dropped in that very tall tower. My parents explained….brothers are a**holes.
#15
i thought bill nye was a russian spy. lol
#16
That all cats were girls and all dogs were boys. I don’t know why I believed that, my parents raised German Shepherds for g*ds sake.
#17
SANTA
#18
I thought I could take part in well every profession in the world😖
#19
I totally thought that when the US bought Alaska, Russia cut it off from their land and sent it across the ocean where the United States glued it onto the side of Canada (and that it wasn’t glued onto the US because we were too poor to pay for such long distance shipping).
#20
That when you left your tooth in a glass of water, it would magically transform into a magnificent dress – a’la Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With The Wind. Believed it so hard I had dreams about the different dresses.
#21
My grandpa used to tell me if you got out of bed to use the bathroom at night and when you flushed the toilet it woke up the Toilet Monster who may or may not kill you as you tried to run back to bed. When I got older I realized this wasn’t true. What is true is if you get up at night to use the toilet at night it means you can’t drink 5 cups of coffee after dinner
#22
I still stubbornly believe in dragons.
#23
No one is rude in this world it’s happy jolly :D oh wait then comes racism sexist people homophobic people also I’m mixed and Hispanic how lovely right? Oh and wait it gets better! I’m a tomboy and people have asked me why am I not wearing a dress before:> I’m also a person who plays video games WHAT A LOVELY WORLD we live in right? :3
#24
My mom is a nurse and she used to take me to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, I would take my headphones and my mini DVD player and watch Bambi or Dumbo or something like that. I thought she was doing research on alcoholics because she would have a notepad and take notes. They had the best cookies at these meetings, lmao. I came to find out this year, I am 17 that my mother used to be an alcoholic. I started putting pieces together, all her friends had a medallion coin thingy in their car which was the AA symbol. I found AA books in the house. It was a complete shock for me, all my mom’s friends and her past boyfriend were people she had met in AA
#25
When I was like 5, I always thought that when you played a record, all the “lines” (grooves) would go under the label and when they were all gone you’d have to buy a new record. So I’d spin the turntable backwards and watch all of the “lines” come back thus extending the life of the record and not having to buy a new one. Kid anti-corporate conspiracy genius at work, eh? LOL (I have now, at 62, recorded and produced several albums myself!) Of course there is only one spiral “groove” to a record and it was just the run-out but I did discover in my teens that the fastest way to have to buy a new copy was to let your younger sister borrow it.
#26
I used to believe that my stuffed animals would protect me from nightmares and that if you’re under a blanket you’re safe from anything..
#27
That I was mentally okay :D
#28
I am a child of the 80s and I loved the Care Bears and My Little Pony cartoons. When I was 6 my mother brother and I went on what was my first trip on a plane. I was told by my teacher that one of nicest things about flying was being above the clouds. Knowing that the Care Bears and the My Little ponies lived in the sky in the cartoons I went home and asked my brother who had been in a plane before, if that were true. He said yes it was and when we go up in the plane I would see them playing with each other. I was so disappointed when we did get above the clouds and they were of course not there. My brother though, thought it was hilarious.
#29
For some context, my mom moved around a lot in the states as a kid, ultimately finishing school in Michigan before coming to North Carolina, met my dad and had me. For the longest time I knew my mom just came from the North, had a different accent and cooked her green beans weird. I always believed she was from Michigan- born and raised.
Que to a stormy night and my family plays the Oregon Trail for the first time. Person born closest to Oregon goes first. My family was born in North Carolina, and I said mom goes first she was born in Michigan.
“…No I wasn’t. I was born in Missouri.”
I’m still not over it.
#30
When I was like 4 I thought that the rain bow was red yellow orange green purple pink
#31
I used to believe that everything was ok. That everyone was treated equal. That all people are good. That I am mentally stable.
#32
Believed that everybody was respected. LOL nope.
#33
I believed myself to be adopted, alien kidnapped or left in my “parent’s” basket at the grocery store. Regrettably, all those scenarios were wrong. I actually shared the same DNA with some righteously crazy folks.
#34
i still (extremely stubbornly) believe in unicorns
#35
I used to think that if you’re losing your hair, that means you have cancer…….. i had a friend that had cancer and lost all of his hair, but i was in second-third grade at the time, so i didn’t know about chemotherapy yet
#36
Since adults always sat across from me, I always thought that when you were an adult your right and left hands automatically switched. In my culture we wear a bangle on our right hands, so it was easy for me to distinguish the right hand. I was shocked when I found out it stayed the same lol
#37
I was completely convinced that the eggs I broke open to make an omelette would have cracked open with chicks had I given them a chance to grow.
#38
2 words. Tooth. Fairy.
#39
I used to think that at night, when the lights are off, all the demons and monsters would come out of the mirror and wander. If they knew you saw them, they would take over your body or something. I had my eyes closed every night, even if I couldn’t sleep. I still have spectrophobia.
#40
#41
At the age of 9 I was sent to a Sanatorium for 6 months….It will be fun,my mother said,you will get to eat all the smoked Salmon you`ll want……reality?! margerine on stale bread and pudding so dry your spoon would bend trying to get to the softer centre…The saving grace…my grandparents would visit and take me out for tea and cake..
#42
I think as soon as you fall asleep it’s morning (btw I’m a kid)
#43
Ah see I thought that I was the only one that took shits. All you people don’t take shits. Until I read Everybody Poops
#44
I believed that airplanes could drop a large crane and would pick up the house. so whenever i was outside and heard an airplane overhead i would run and hold on to the house so the plane wouldn’t take it.
#45
That woman pee out of their vaginas
#46
When I was a kid I used to see the erectile dysfunction commercials on TV and always had thought “Male Enhancement” was something that gave men extra powers to be stronger, faster or smarter
#47
That I actually had a permanent record.
#48
Those hammer looking things in fields, called oil derricks I think. They go up and down, sometimes in a circle even. We’d drive past them on vacation trips. When I was little, I was told that they made peanut butter. Made sense to me! I learned the truth in high school.
#49
I thought sitting in front of a TV could damage my eyes
#50
That the moon landings, the last of which was 4 years before my birth were ancient history.
My family stayed at a very old fashioned hotel with a lift so old that it had a list of historical events since the lift was installed on a plaque. I assumed that because the moon landings were being used to show that the lift was old that they must have happened ages ago…
#51
that watching the in the dark is bad for your eyes and being too close to the screen is too. i guess my mom just really doesn’t like tv…
#52
Thinking I was the only one who saw life through a first-person perspective. Honestly, that one still mesmerizes me now… I sometimes imagine what it’d be like to meet me from another person’s perspective.
#53
That if you ate a seed from a fruit, a tree would grow inside you! I was genuinely terrified of this happening.
#54
easy…that I was going to hell for being gay.
#55
Salt Water Taffy had caffeine in it lmao
#56
When I was little I always thought the movie or show was playing in real time and I would get so confused sometimes when we would flip through channels and I would see another actor from another movie that was on. My little kid brain couldn’t comprehend how an actor could be in two movies at once. I was about maybe five or six when I learned that what I believed wasn’t true and everything was filmed prior.
#57
1.I was totally sure that after Tonsillectomy you can eat a lot of ice cream like it is shown in plenty of cartoons and series. I realised the truth after the surgery at my 18yo.
2. My MIL convinced my husband that candy should be asked from the squirrel named Bubka that lived for some reason on the closet.
#58
for me it was mostly typicall things your parents tell you like mine told me that my tongue turns blue when I lie, or my ears are red when I lie…Come to think of it lots of things were assoiciated with lying
#59
My Dad had a computer that he got through his work, but refused to hook it up. I asked why and he said “Because I don’t want hackers breaking into it and stealing my personal information.” Now keep in mind that he A) did not have any internet going to the house and B) had not opened it and, therefore, had not put any personal financial information on it. He thought as soon as he plugged it in, hackers could see anything in his house.
#60
I thought sex meant the man puts his penis on the woman’s vagina, sort of underneath the lips. I had no idea it went inside until I was well into my teens. This is what happens when you were born decades before free online porn.
#61
wait 20 minutes after eating to get in the pool 😂
#62
Mostly stuff my mum and gran told us kids:
Sea foam is made because God was washing his clothes.
If you lie, hair will grow on the palm of your hands.
Clouds are made from factories that have chimneys.
If you go outside at 12 am or pm with your hair open (girls), the devil will catch you.
My gran was a firm believer in Old Wive’s tales.
#63
religion.
#64
I believed that if i treat others the way i wanted to be treated, they will treat me well…ladies and gentlemen…that was all a lie.
#65
That a monster lived under my bed and was going to grab my ankles and drag me under if I didn’t get a running jump onto my bed (thanks a lot Tales From the Darkside).
#66
I had a very firm belief that one day, say when I was 18 or 21 or 25… that I would BE an adult………..those birthday’s came and when and I didn’t suddenly BECOME this imagined adult. It was very disquieting because I believed this wholeheartedly!!! Now I know for sure adulthood is a myth. Oh well🥴
#67
I always thought that the disney charcters were real. They are not real lol.
#68
When I was about 3 or 4 I saw my hospital nursery picture and noticed that newborn me had almost no hair. Since only boys had very short hair back then, I thought I’d been born a boy and then turned into a girl as my hair grew.
#69
It’s illegal to drive at night with the car light on.
#70
That there was some kind of “parent school” that adults went to before they could become a Mom & Dad so they would always knew what they were doing and have all the answers to any problem.
#71
I used to think males could give birth.
#72
People who died/killed in film’s, died in real life. Not just the character
#73
I thought Arizona gave you cancer. My dad came back from a golfing weekend there and went right to the hospital not feeling well. Had part of one lung removed. Small cell carcinoma. He died 8 months later. I was 7.
#74
I was a child in the 50s. Because of cartoons, I believed islands floated around freely, unattached. And that turtles could crawl out of their shells like taking off a coat. Stupid cartoons.
#75
Monsters lived under the bed so once you shut the light off, you could not let a foot dangle! It’s still terrifying even though I’m grown.
My stuffed animals could talk to each other when I left the room. Not a theory, I was certain of this. I would coach them before I left to enjoy themselves.
That dead relatives watched you. I was terrified to be naked alone because I thought dead people were floating and looking down at me.
What’s crazy is when you’re young, this feels legit! It’s not even conspiracy theories, it’s your truth. It’s the actual world you live in. No wonder we grow up scarred inside lol
#76
My parents had many right-wing conservative religious discussions and debates….one thing that would be talked about regularly for some reason was euthanasia…. they never told me what it was and I heard Y
“Youth in Asia” and thankfully it didn’t turn into some weird prejudice…..however…. I did spend quite a but of time trying to figure out why my parents would be so riled up about the youth in Asia…couldn’t figure out what they’d done!
#77
if I eat a watermelon seed it’ll grow in my stomach. age old myth
#78
#79
When I was younger, 6ish, I thought the WORLD went to bed at 8:00pm and EVERYTHING was closed.
#80
When my dad didn’t want me to get in bed with my mom and him he would say I take my head off when I go to bed. He said he you can take your head off too when you get older. So I would go to my room and think of how my head would look on my nightstand . When I asked him as an adult about this he said it kept your mind off the monsters under your bed. I still would creep in their room while they were sleeping and if I didn’t see my dads head on his side table I would wake him up. He said he forgot to take off his head. Strange people lol
#81
I thought that there was a time dome somewhere that kept all the time. When the power would go out (before the internet and smartphones!!!) you’d have to call this phone number to get the correct time to reset all your clocks. It would say beep and then say “at the tone the time will be….” and then another beep and on and on it would go. Well I very much heard as a child “at the dome” so I just thought there was some giant time dome somewhere and that’s what we called. Haha it took maaaaaany years to figure out it said tone and not dome. 🤣🤣🤣
#82
That being honest, reliable, educated, trustworthy, and a hard worker will get you what you want out of life.
LMAOROFL!!!! Was THAT ever the biggest freeking LIE!!!! Geez!!
#83
When we die, our skeletons would be reused for scientists of the future… bottom line; we don’t get that privilege.
#84
#85
#86
That “outland” is an actual country
#87
when i thought casper was real…..
#88
I used to believe that co-educated bathroom means that the tiles are nice. Don’t ask me why I believed that. I was 22 when a friend of mine enlightened me. “How are the toilets in this pub?””Well co-educated” “you mean there are men and wemen in the same bathroom???” “No, I mean the tiles are nice…” An emberrassing conversatuon followed…And come to think of it I actually learned latin in school…
#89
That we grew feathers when we turned 7. My mom told my brother that to fool him and he actually believed it! So when he was asleep she burst open a pillow and spread the pillows on him and told him that he had grown and shed the feathers overnight. I’m 3 years younger than him and she tried it on me. I believed it for a while until it was all cleared up lol.
#90
My mum told me if I brushed my teeth with warm water they would melt!!???
#91
My mom fooled me that a cement factory was peanut butter and jam factory. I didn’t figure it out until we went there on a school field trip, and boy did I look stupid.
#92
After learning about atoms in the 2nd grade, my best friend and I thought the dots moving around in our vision when we looked up at a blue sky were atoms of the air. We’d often exclaim to each other that we could see atoms! But really they’re just white blood cells moving through the eye, which I suspected later in life, but just thought to look up after reading this feature!
#93
#94
That is you left toys out during a snowstorm that they melted with the snow
#95
If you kiss a boy on the lips then you would get pregnant…… Yes I really did believe this
#96
that fish breath by splitting water molecules to get the oxygen.
#97
When I learned about the Gold Rush in California while living in California I dug up my backyard trying to get rich.
#98
I always thought that when you flushed an airplane toilet the waste just dropped out the back of the plane and landed wherever. I never liked using the airplane bathroom because I pitied whoever we were flying over lol
#99
Pigeon holes at the bank for each personal account, haha
#100
That the allies in WW1 won the battle at Gallipoli
#101
I thought once you blew out your birthday candles at age 100, you died.I would see road-kill, and I would sigh and say, “Must’ve been 100”.
#102
#103
I always thought when I was little that boys took cold showers and girls took hot showers. When my brother was about to get in the shower, i noticed the k**b was on hot and that’s how I found out different😂
#104
I technically still am a kid, sooo… the toof faiwy?
#105
That every kid can just think up what they want to do and have no changes or anything
#106
That if you stand too close to the TV it would damage your eyes BUT It’s not true like ✨WHAT I WAS YELLED A SO MANY TIMESSSSS!!!!!!! ✨
#107
I thought I would have a super expensive car and a mansion by college- I’m not in college yet but I already know that was far from true XD
#108
rudulph the red nose (pain-deer) i belived he was wit santa until like last year cuz i googled if rudulph fake and it said he was fake cuz sum randum peapl made him so santa dont got a red nose (pain-deer cuz its pain)
#109
That boredpanda had original content.
