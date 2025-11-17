Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Have No Regrets About?

by

Everybody has regrets, and getting over them are important. What is one thing that you guys have absolutely no regrets about and are 100% glad you did/said.

#1

stopped being friends with my old friend group. they really were hurting me and messed me up. i have a lot less friends now but they’re the best friends i could ever ask for.

#2

Getting dreadlocks. I’ve had them for almost 10 years and havn’t had a single day of regret. No matter what other people say stay true to who you are and how you want to present yourself

#3

Letting go of toxic people that no longer served me peace. Best decision ever.

#4

For me, something I have no regrets about is spending time with my grandparents. Every Saturday my grandmas come over for dinner and I always spend as much time as I can with them. It is so fulfilling and now I have a lot of happy memories with them that I will always have even when they’re gone.

#5

Relocating from the U.S to Europe.

#6

Moving.

I was so scared to leave my friends and family and country, but looking back I have 0 regrets that I did it.
I am so much healthier and happier here. I never want to go back.

#7

Only taking one AP in high school. People told me unless I took at least 5, I wouldn’t get into a good college. I got into my dream school ED and am pursuing what I love. You are not defined by the classes you take in high school.

#8

Coming out as transgender to my parents. I was so nervous, but they support me.

#9

I don’t regret not giving a f**k about my exams as I’d be anxious otherwise

#10

There was an annoying person who hurt my arm so I slapped him with a pie 👍

#11

Moving class
When u was 6/7 I had two bullys….who were my only friends (Besides Isla my now bestie) they would treat me c**p one day (never apologise) and love me the next. They (1 boy 1 girl) would tear me apart, not knowing what real friendship is and surely this isn’t it! This went on for a year. At the end of a year we tell the teacher who we want in our class for next year. Well my shot came and without anyone telling me to do this, didn’t say their names. 🪄✨️ So next year I’m not in their class!!! (Not in islas either) AND the next year was when covid hit AND that group had a HUGE fight and eventually are ENIMIES they also aren’t the brightest balb in the box SO GLAD I didn’t go into their class!

#12

Going behind my boyfriends back to tell his parent about his suicidal thoughts and depression. He has therapy now and doesn’t know I helped make it happen.

#13

I have spent a ton of money over a whole adult lifetime on MUSIC. Lessons. Workshops. Piano. Recorder. Voice. Theory. Improvisation. History. Etc. I treasure every moment and memory. Age 75 (almost) and grateful for this blessing in my life. Ps. My parents started me with piano age 6.

#14

Cutting my mother out of my life. She may have abused me but I will never let her get close enough to my kids to do it to them.

#15

Getting my heart broken. It hurt for such a long time but after a long reflection it was an amazing life lesson. I learnt what I wanted and didn’t want in a relationship. Now I’m with the person I deserve and he is with the person he deserves and we have had many years of love with many more to come. I’ll never regret that past heartbreak.

#16

My entire life. I’ve made tons of mistakes and horrible choices but it made me who I am today and I finally like myself…most of the time.

#17

Quitting church. We were members of an evangelical church my husband and I. My in-laws were the pastor’s.. So lot of pressure and brains wash…. It was becoming a cult! So we quit. Best decision ever!!!✨

