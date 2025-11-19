Hey Pandas, What Is One Small Joy That People Overlook Too Often? (Closed)

You know—the small, satisfying things we do but always forget about. Like popping bubble wrap or peeling an orange in one shot. You get the idea.
#1
How excited your dog is when you come home.
#2
When your cat curls up next to you and starts to purr. Like, you’ve make a tiny house panther happy just by existing.
#3
When my 4 yo grand daughter would run from across the room and jump in my arms to hug me.
#4
The perfect temperature. This may sound weird but living in northern Wisconsin US, it doesn’t always have the warmest weather . So when I’m outside enjoying myself, I will sometimes stop and think ” Is this the perfect temperature for me right now?” and it makes me more aware of my world in the then and now and it is a small joy to have “the perfect temperature” while outside .
#5
Just taking a few minutes every day (doesn’t have to be many, maybe 1 or 2) to stop and look up. Enjoy the sky. Even better at night, and if you’re really lucky you’ll even see stars. (at night, I mean… if you’re seeing stars in the daytime then you’re either on d***s or you didn’t look before crossing the road and that’s bad)
#6
The peace & quiet during that first cup of coffee that sometimes can be so rare…the ones overlooking it are the ones that keep it from happening!
#7
A week with no plans. I’ve been on the run since the start of the year. I looked at my calendar this morning and there is absolutely nothing (other than work) scheduled all week. This never happens! I may get to sit on my butt for a few hours or cook something that doesn’t involve the microwave.
#8
An amazing view. I used to lived in a village about 20kms outside Geneva. The journey home from the office was down hill towards Lac Leman, with Mont Blanc rising above it. I was there for three years. I would stop my car and get out just to look at the view at least twice a week (sometimes I’d even pull the car over first). Every time it blew my socks off (I probably shouldn’t have been wearing them with sandals anyway I suppose). It felt like a mental ‘reset’ after a day doing busy work.
Also, a really, really good shower with high pressure settings and heat. Not to be underestimated.
Lastly, a dog running up to you first when you’re in a group of people. Makes me feel like the Dog King.
#9
Rainbows after the rain.
A good, worn in blanket.
Hot coco on a cold day.
Silence.
Good Neighbors.
#10
Having clean water.
#11
The moment when I’m waiting to pickup my kids from school, when they’re looking around for me and their faces light up with the biggest smiles when they see me. *Queue the frantic waving and excited jumping around*
#12
the noise of birds in the trees
using a pen you like
#13
Harvesting your own food.
Cuddling with a loved one.
Having a cup of coffee in peace.
Going for a night walk in safe neighborhood.
Waking up in the morning and actually feeling relaxed !
#14
Fresh, clean sheets. My husband calls it sheetgasam!😂
#15
A nap….in a beam of sunshine….on a cold Sunday afternoon. (Cats know. Learn from Cats.)
#16
Watching the first flowers growing in spring. Going swimming in summer. All the lovely, lovely things one can do in fall. Last harvesting, cooking marmelade, reminisce about the coming festivities. The silence of falling snow.
Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. I love the seasons. I am glad we have them in Germany.
#17
silence. just being quiet and listening to the world. it is amazing how much we miss because we are overwhelmed with other things. just take a breath and be quiet. sometimes you actually hear the world speaking to you and it”s been waiting a long time for your attention
#18
Walking outside and realizing the temperature inside is the same outside.
#19
Hearing the different birds and seeing them flutter around and jump from branch to branch. People don’t realize how many species of birds are in their neighbourhood and all the calls each one has.
Giving gifts out of the blue, just because you thought of them and what they like.
Listening to kids talk. Too many people want kids to be seen and not heard, and sometimes not even seen. But try having a conversation with kids. They are witty, creative and just say it how it is. Don’t listen to the media, where kids recite scripts adults wrote for them on how they think kids think. You don’t have to engage with them yourself, but what I overhear when I’m out makes my day.
#20
ppl would see their greatest friend/s everyday…. unlike me, i think it’s a great joy to me to see my greatest friend bc i dont see them often.
#21
When i am getting ready to take our beautiful Golden Retriever/Great Pyrenees 7 month old puppy for a walk and she gets so excited that I have a hard time trying to get my walking shoes on as she is all over me, wiggling here and wiggling there and I’m trying to get my laces tied and she’s like “what the H are you doing? I’m ready why aren’t you?
#22
Sneezing – when it has been building and then suddenly it’s there….
#23
Having someone next to you that you love when you wake up in the morning
#24
The first stretch of the morning
#25
Walking down an urban street and ignoring the little front yard gardens.
#26
Having plentiful clean water on demand.
#27
Looking at the smooth surface in the newly opened jar of spread before you scoop some out.
The first time you brush with a brand new toothbrush.
The first swipe with a newly opened lipstick.
