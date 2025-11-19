Hey Pandas, What Is Meant By Woke?

I hear people use it in different ways. I thought woke meant aware, but it’s being used like it’s a bad thing.
#1
it does mean you pay attention to the stuff and people around u. Like it is kinda you are saying you are fully awake and energized. People pay more attention when they are rested. So, I’m woke means, you pay attention to the kind of stuff around you!
#2
Originally the saying was used by POC as a reminder to stay aware of people out in the world who might want to harm you for who you are. It was appropriated by Fox News here in the US following the George Floyd protests in 2020 to be the next buzzword/dog whistle in their campaign of right-wing propaganda. As of 2025 I am already hearing it used less and less as its effectiveness wears off. Then they will appropriate something else (like DEI perhaps 🤔).
#3
So woke means ignorance is bliss?
#4
According to the DeSantis administration, it means “the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them”
#5
Reducing MOTHERhood to “birthing persons”.
“Person with a p***s”. The word is boy, man, or male.
Can’t say mom and dad. It’s parents or guardians.
The overwhelming, frantic desire to let males compete in women’s sports.
“Chest feeding” instead of breastfeeding.
So many examples.
