Hey Pandas, What Is A Sad Truth You Realized And Is Most Likely True?

A sad truth you learned or realized and is most likely true.
#1
That society is built to make kids go to school and get an education but dosn’t teach them how to et a job or how to survive when they turn 18 and were to get help after that.
#2
that my cat will die one day
#3
That people you were friends with when you were younger have probably moved on and forgotten about you.
#4
i have to talk to people to find friends :(((
#5
A sad truth I had realized is that people say if I win the lottery I am never going to change or I am going to give to the poor, but immediately if they do win it their hole personality changes and is no longer the same person they were before they one the lottery. ( if the lottery is like in the million )
#6
That very few people genuinely care what you think or what you feel or your accomplishments. Then again, I’m also in high school and high school is miserable so hopefully in gets better?
#7
That friends don’t stay forever. Sometimes circumstances change, sometimes people change & sometimes they move on & you can’t
#8
that no matter how hard someone tries, or how much work they do, or how much they push themselves to be as successful as possible, they could still fail and not get the happy ending they deserve. its sad but its true.
i know how it feels.
#9
I am a teenage girl. For a long time, I had a very close friendship with (and really deeply cared about) a boy, who in my opinion has one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met. This particular boy is not what society considers to be “attractive.” He also was much shorter than I was. Some people at my school began to see pictures of this boy (all girls school, so we was not actually there). Before even asking me his name or what his interests were, every single person said a variation of insulting his looks such as “ew” or “he’s ugly.” Multiple people even told me to block him because of this. They didn’t even care about who he was as a human. I would sometimes talk about him and say about all the great things he was doing, and everyone would roll their eyes at me, scoff, or give me a disgusted look and say something like, “You haven’t blocked him yet?” Eventually, a girl went out of her way to sabotage our friendship because she felt that she was “helping me,” and we barely talk anymore. I still miss him very much.
In short: A sad truth I realized is that many people are so superficial that they do not even take the time to know the potentially wonderful human being you are and make grand judgements about your character based on the “attractiveness” of your features.
#10
I’m 41. All of my friends are 50 or older, several are over the age of 65. I realized recently that most of them will be gone 20+ years before I die.
#11
I will probably die alone.
#12
In the US the entire healthcare industry and it’s administration and insurance wings make up about 1/5 of our entire economy. I believe when this eventually implodes it will cause a massive depression that will be felt all over the world and will certainly exasperate any conflicts at the time, whenever that happens….
#13
That everything will turn out ok, and like a fairytale everyone has their happy ever after.
I do still believe it even though I know it’s not true.
I was thinking of writing a song about it even though I don’t have any vocal talent…
#14
That the best people will often have the worst things happen to them, and no matter what you do you will probably be erased from history either as soon as your kids die or you die or after a couple thousand years you will be erased from history and existence eventually.
#15
Somewhere, right now, something terrible is happening to somebody. There will always be someone having the worst day of their life, 24/7.
