Hey Pandas, What Is A Problem You Have That Seems Weird Or Uncommon? (Closed)

Do you have a strange decision to make? A weird fear? Something odd you need to face or overcome?
Whatever it is, you are probably not alone, but we’ll see, what strange problems do we have?
#1
Even when I know somebody else is joking or not talking about me, I always take things to heart. I can get really emotional when I’m alone!
A more light-hearted one: I can NOT sit still! I’m not even an active person, but I just shake my leg, twist my hair ties, pick my nails! I can’t! Sit! Still!
#2
I have a weird fixation where I seemingly can’t finish anything I do. There are just millions of unfinished projects, some of them half-baked, others are like 95% complete. I get random anxiety when I realize that I’m just about done doing something.
#3
I have this problem where I can easily burst into tears. If I get scolded by anyone as a kid. I would cry for that a lot quicker than other kids. This actually led people to never take me seriously whenever I was in distress. I also have a problem which I can only describe as a feeling of an electric signal causing my shoulders to involuntarily jerk up.
#4
Loving too many people at once.
#5
I have a very good sense of smell and very often, people think i am crazy when i say something like “it smells like ladybug around here” or “i can smell that the radiator is on”. Not exactly a problem but it can be annoying when you sense something for sure but can’t prove it.
#6
When I shake hands with strangers or anyone except loved ones, I need to wash my hand rightaway, or I can barely function with it. This was not good when I had meetings, pre pandemic time.
However, when I am outdoor doing sport or other outdoor activities, I have no problem grabbing hands (to help or to be help for those activities)
And hugs. Hugs from strangers is like taking half of battery out of my system.
#7
Whenever I’m holding a light object, (like a hair elastic or a pencil), I always throw it in the air and catch it a few times without even realizing. I’m not sure why.
#8
I don’t know if I’d call it a problem most days as if it happens when I’m alone there’s nobody around to see me look odd. Occasionally when I think or talk about something I will smell something related to it. Like talking about a car issue makes me smell engine oil.
I quite often talk without realizing it. I don’t mean speaking out loud, I mean I will ask people things without any clue that I’m doing so or even thinking about it. I get a lot of “what are you talking about” and I’m all “I have no idea, what did I say?”.
I lose words randomly. Like the mental file for that word is just empty. It usually comes back but my conversations include a lot of “umm…” and “you know that word that means that thing?”.
I could go on but I’m starting to sound like a whiner to myself XD
#9
My hearing is average (if not below), but when someone says my name, I can hear it clearly from a mile away (not literally). I will be struggling to hear what someone beside me is saying, and turn my head the other way and say “Yeah?” If another person across the room says my name.
#10
I can’t tell right from left. It’s so bad that my wife no longer uses right or left. When driving she’ll tell me to turn to “my side or your side”. Other times she’ll use objects to direct me.
#11
I cannot use a urinal. There have been many times when at a concert or sporting event or restaurant, where my friends think I went in and “went” but I didn’t. I get terrible stage fright and just hold it even longer because there isn’t a stall. I don’t even want to use one. They are gross.
#12
Six years ago I developed OCD and Botanophobia whilst going through SSRI withdrawals.
I’d been on the SSRI’s for 10 years when I was taken off them cold turkey by a doctor who misdiagnosed me with a cardiac issue. Within a week I had SSRI discontinuation syndrome and was put back on them, a few weeks later I was put on a different type of SSRI. One year later the same thing happened again (misdiagnosed a SECOND time) Only this time, I developed some sort of throat infection whilst going through withdrawals.
It was like an overnight change. I went to bed feeling so ill that I didn’t know if I would wake up. Then everything was different. I woke up instantly feeling “wrong”. My thoughts were different, I saw things differently. I was extremely paranoid and in those early days I suspect I had psychosis.
The botanophobia came after I saw a plant, thought “that doesn’t look as though it belongs there”, read up on it, discovered it was poisonous. Read up on more poisonous plants. Boom. OCD began to revolve around a fear of toxic plants and substances like bleach, pest poisons etc.
I also lost alot of my memories from the previous two years.
Fast forward 6 years…the paranoia subsided within a few months. Mental health services were non existent so I had to learn to live a new kind of life. The OCD and botanophobia remain an issue to this day but I’ve accepted that it’s just the way things are now. I grieved for the loss of who I was before. In the early days I became suicidal, and had years of depression afterwards.
My personality changed quite drastically. I also developed fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue.
My unprofessional opinion is that there must have been some severe neurological damage which caused all this. I wish I could have had some answers.
One thing I will say to my fellow Pandas though is never, ever come off SSRIs cold turkey. If a health professional tells you to do this please get a second opinion.
#13
Guys keep having crushes on me even though I’m super awkward and mean sometimes and closed off. I don’t even think I’m all that pretty. I’m not ugly, but definitely not the best looking at my school. I just feel like I don’t have any attractive qualities. All the people who keep liking me are good friends too, so I can’t easily turn any of them without straining our relationship. I feel like everyone always acts like this problem would be a dream, but honestly it’s super stressful and it’s not really all that great unless your crush likes you, and mine isn’t one of the people contributing to this.
#14
I have OCD, and if something goes even slightly wrong when I’m doing it I get nauseous. I also don’t speak because this triggers my selective mutism. Then i don’t feel right the rest of the day, even though I can start speaking agin 5 mins after.
#15
I like to tell people really dark facts out of no where like I’ll be reading then be like “hey do you want to hear about this crazy form of torture that was popular in Rome like a thousand years ago that I am really interested in” and it will push people away and I don’t mean to but dark facts are just interesting to me and I can’t help it but everyone gets weirded out
