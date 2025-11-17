Hey Pandas, What Is A Musical Artist That You Wish More People Knew About?

Not all music artists are well known. A lot of them have great music.
#1
lovejoy :)))
#2
NOAHFINNCE. yes i’m sure you all knew that’s what i was going to say.
#3
Citizen Soldier, Otep, Slaughter to Prevail, Babymetal, Mad Tsai, Psychostick.
#4
Oh, just the usual suspects…
– Darkher
-Sylvaine
– Zanias
– Eleanor
-The Eden House
-The faces of Sarah
– Byronic sex and exile
– Passcode
– Hanabie
– Yousei Teikoku
– Fate Gear
– Necronomidol
And Band Maid…. Best freaking rock band on the planet!!!
#5
Måneskin
#6
My answer is Neoni. The are in the realm of dark electronic pop.
#7
JACK STAUBER
#8
Of Monsters and Men.
#9
Teenage Dads, The Rions, The Buoys, The Terrys, BIRDEE, Molly Millington, and Masie Peters :)
#10
The Birthday Massacre
#11
ik someone already said mcr but i must get it out there, we need the killjoys to reunite.
#12
Badflower.
They are getting more and more known but it still feels like nobody knows who they are (especially my friends. I want someone to talk about their music to and to go to their concerts with me
#13
screeching weasel or dazey and the scouts
#14
Babybugs
Boywithuke
#15
The creator of Dinos and Comics/Dinosaurcouch also makes music under the name The Blue Dinosaur. Their songs are actually pretty good!
Also Toby Fox is criminally underrated
#16
#17
ONEWAY, knew this guy as a kid, now he’s making music;
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/oneway/1653038335?ls
#18
Taylor swift. I know she’s the most popular artist in the world but I’m sure there’s some people who’ve never listened to her music and they absolutely need to
#19
I have a lot but here’s some:
Dua lipa (in my opinion some of her songs are better than Taylor swift)
Tally hall
Jack stauber
Also special mention for Toby fox
#20
Feeble Little Horse,They Are Gutting A Body Of Water,Slint,Squirrel Bait,Dj Screw,Spaceghostpurp,Blackout,90 Day Men,R.Stevie Moore,RXKnephew,A Country Western
#21
TX2
#22
Please help pandas
https://www.boredpanda.com/
#23
Niykee Heaton! Beats Antique!
#24
Ernie Haase and signature sound. Spectacular southern gospel music
#25
Juniper Vale, Vian Izak, Chxrlotte, Nick Mallen, Madilyn Mei, Au/Ra, Fish in a Birdcage. I love them all so much!
#26
Cowboy junkies
#27
Lil God Dan
Follow Us