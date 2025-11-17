Hey Pandas, What Is A Musical Artist That You Wish More People Knew About?

Not all music artists are well known. A lot of them have great music.

#1

lovejoy :)))

#2

NOAHFINNCE. yes i’m sure you all knew that’s what i was going to say.

#3

Citizen Soldier, Otep, Slaughter to Prevail, Babymetal, Mad Tsai, Psychostick.

#4

Oh, just the usual suspects…
– Darkher
-Sylvaine
– Zanias
– Eleanor
-The Eden House
-The faces of Sarah
– Byronic sex and exile
– Passcode
– Hanabie
– Yousei Teikoku
– Fate Gear
– Necronomidol

And Band Maid…. Best freaking rock band on the planet!!!

#5

Måneskin

#6

My answer is Neoni. The are in the realm of dark electronic pop.

#7

JACK STAUBER

#8

Of Monsters and Men.

#9

Teenage Dads, The Rions, The Buoys, The Terrys, BIRDEE, Molly Millington, and Masie Peters :)

#10

The Birthday Massacre

#11

ik someone already said mcr but i must get it out there, we need the killjoys to reunite.

#12

Badflower.

They are getting more and more known but it still feels like nobody knows who they are (especially my friends. I want someone to talk about their music to and to go to their concerts with me

#13

screeching weasel or dazey and the scouts

#14

Babybugs
Boywithuke

#15

The creator of Dinos and Comics/Dinosaurcouch also makes music under the name The Blue Dinosaur. Their songs are actually pretty good!
Also Toby Fox is criminally underrated

#16

#17

ONEWAY, knew this guy as a kid, now he’s making music;
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/oneway/1653038335?ls

#18

Taylor swift. I know she’s the most popular artist in the world but I’m sure there’s some people who’ve never listened to her music and they absolutely need to

#19

I have a lot but here’s some:
Dua lipa (in my opinion some of her songs are better than Taylor swift)
Tally hall
Jack stauber

Also special mention for Toby fox

#20

Feeble Little Horse,They Are Gutting A Body Of Water,Slint,Squirrel Bait,Dj Screw,Spaceghostpurp,Blackout,90 Day Men,R.Stevie Moore,RXKnephew,A Country Western

#21

TX2

#22

#23

Niykee Heaton! Beats Antique!

#24

Ernie Haase and signature sound. Spectacular southern gospel music

#25

Juniper Vale, Vian Izak, Chxrlotte, Nick Mallen, Madilyn Mei, Au/Ra, Fish in a Birdcage. I love them all so much!

#26

Cowboy junkies

#27

Lil God Dan

Patrick Penrose
