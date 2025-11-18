Hey Pandas, What Is A Lesser-Known Book That Is A Good Read? (Closed)

by

Just bored and want some books to read.

#1

Dont think its lesser known but Redwall by brian Jacques. Wonderful young adult book.

#2

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune.

That book changed my life.

#3

DEFINITELY Royals by Tegan Bennett Daylight, a great teen/YA book about 5 teens, one tween and a baby who get trapped in a mall in Australia, would totally recommend!

#4

It’s more of a kid’s book, but Fuzzy Mud by Louis Sachar is pretty interesting.

#5

Of Fire and Ash by Gillian Bronte Adams.

All the old classics that people have forgotten: The Spy. The Robe. Ivanhoe. Rob Roy. Ben Hur. etc.

#6

Blue Moon Rising by Simon R Green.

#7

Of Dreams and Destiny by Sandhya Menon. It is an amazing book!

#8

My favourite, a book called Rotherweird.

