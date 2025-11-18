Hey Pandas, What Is A Lesser-Known Book That Is A Good Read? (Closed)

Just bored and want some books to read.
#1
Dont think its lesser known but Redwall by brian Jacques. Wonderful young adult book.
#2
The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune.
That book changed my life.
#3
DEFINITELY Royals by Tegan Bennett Daylight, a great teen/YA book about 5 teens, one tween and a baby who get trapped in a mall in Australia, would totally recommend!
#4
It’s more of a kid’s book, but Fuzzy Mud by Louis Sachar is pretty interesting.
#5
Of Fire and Ash by Gillian Bronte Adams.
All the old classics that people have forgotten: The Spy. The Robe. Ivanhoe. Rob Roy. Ben Hur. etc.
#6
Blue Moon Rising by Simon R Green.
#7
Of Dreams and Destiny by Sandhya Menon. It is an amazing book!
#8
My favourite, a book called Rotherweird.
Follow Us