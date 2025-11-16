Hey Pandas, What Is A Good Book Idea You Read And Would Love To Share? (Closed)

I need ideas for the school paper I am working on.
#1
You should read To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee.
#2
I got another one Projekt 1065 by Alan Gratz.
(and yes that is how to spell it.)
#3
For a school paper I might suggest:
– lord of the Flies
– The hunger games
– The Hobbit
But for just a good book(s) in general I would suggest:
– Wings of Fire
– Warrior cats
– (also the Hobbit)
– (also the Hunger games)
– Percy Jackson
#4
Amulet, or the Hunger Games Trilogy
#5
*deep inhale*
Wings of fire, Percy Jackson, The Hobbit,
Anne of Green Gables, Warrior Cats, the Inquisitor’s Tale, anything by Alan Gratz, Little House on the Prairie, the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (and trust me, the book is so much better than the movie here), Call of the Wild, To Kill a Mockingbird
That’s all that come to mind right now, there’s many more. And I’m sorry if they seem directed toward younger ages (middle school-ish), I read a lot of these at that age for the first time, but I still enjoy them!
#6
The Chronicles of Narnia by C. S. Lewis.
#7
Warrior cats by Erin Hunter (The other 2 post were my little sister, sorry)
#8
Cujo by Steven King
#9
Pride and prejudice by Jane Austin
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
Dune by Frank Herbert
#10
Oh man….this is a hard one. But as it is for a school paper… I’ve just recommended it to a friend:
The good nazi of Nanking by John Rabe
Read it years ago,still kinda confused / intrigued
#11
Where the Red Fern Grows
#12
King of the wind
#13
A young girl is discovered to have magic and is hunted down by the fbi
