Hey Pandas, What Is A Cool Biohack That You Know?

by

Saw this on Reddit, so I decided to ask it here.

#1

One of my brothers has struggled with weight all his life. His weight goes up and down. One summer he ate tuna for lunch and dinner. Lost weight but said no woman wanted to kiss him lol. I dropped 20 pounds use Morphine. Wouldn’t suggest that method lol. I love to read but life is busy. If i stop reading for a bit i will start out again with something fast and easy to read. I love books based on video games. Granted it usually poor writing but I love the sense of noir in them.

#2

Living in a large house with 5 other adults, 3 cats, 2 dogs and a Nandae Conure (parrot) has it’s ups & downs. Like with the amount of daily trash produced. Seems I’m the only one who produces the least amount of trash and I’m the only one who looks for ways of recycling, reusing and reducing everyone’s trash. For instance, All food scraps (food only, NOT anything else) are to go into a “muck bucket” in which I use for composting. Also, empty Jugs (milk, juice, etc…) get rinsed out immediately – thoroughly – and refilled with water. This alone has saved our asses whenever we or some of our friends have needed water, lots of water say for instance: plumbing issues, camping/hunting trips, automotive, etc…I have even handed out these jugs of clean water to the local homeless population. It only takes 30 – 60 seconds to rinse out a jug and 30 – 45 seconds to refill with water. It can be real frustrating to suddenly not have clean water readily available when you need it. Plus, it cuts down on the amount of trash going to the landfill and Reusing these jugs is far more sustainable than not reusing them. 😁😎

