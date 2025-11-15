Hey Pandas, What Is A Bad Habit Of Yours? (Closed)

by

Share those nasty habits.

#1

Whenever I pick up a sharp object (like my dressmakers scissors, for example) I tend to think about how it could be used as a weapon or what horrors it is capable of for a brief moment…….. it can be pretty gory sometimes.

#2

I get distracted easily

#3

I constantly change my hair color.

#4

I bite my nails, procrastinate, and do a lot of things I shouldn’t do, tbh…

#5

I bite my nails and pick my lips…. Sometimes, I make my lips bleed. Something I need to stop immediately.

#6

I beat my meat so much it bled sometimes. I even got to a point that I couldn’t sleep becaise it was a habit of mine and it was wounded so I couldn’t do it. But my body was used to it. (‘Coming’ makes you sleepy)

Patrick Penrose
