Hey Pandas, What Insane Thing Did You Do During The Covid Pandemic? (Closed)

Covid was hard on all of us and everyone knows that. I was wondering if we could share some crazy things we did during the Covid pandemic.
I sewed my entire family (me, my husband, 2 daughters, 2 sons, and a dog) historically accurate colonial costumes (yes the dog got one too) and we all wore them and talked in colonial English for a week straight.
When the shops were empty, everyone buying all the food, I could not get a tin of beans. All I could think of eating was beans. When supplies came back to normal and panic buying calmed down, I went Bean mad. Beans 3 times a day, a tin of beans at least each meal. I was beans mad for weeks, did not need to use the stairs to get to bed, I could fart my way up.
i attempted to learn every orchestral instrument at least a little bit, then recorded the opening movement to stravinsky’s Rite Of Spring with myself on every part. it’s the worst thing i’ve ever done but i don’t regret it for a second
I honestly don’t remember any experiences at all. Hearing about is like a story, I think my brain erased the memories bc trauma or something (I’m an only child and socialization and I have a weird relationship) so
i have started a sword collection(lightsabers katanas longswords any sword but sadly i dont have a longsword yet) and its very expensive good news is im about to get another one now that i think about it i might have a problem
Tried new Gin flavours and New whisky I hadn’t Tried before
From the early days when literally no one was going anywhere I think there’s a video somewhere of me literally sitting cross legged in the middle of a motorway.
Just for reference I had another person looking out and the road was straight in both directions so we would’ve seen anything coming a mile off.
I got into cosplay for the first time! I do it to this day but it wasn’t something I ever thought of doing before.(I also downloaded TikTok but that’s normal)
Sleeping at 4 getting up at 10
Using mobile for 14-15 hours a day
I worked. I work in a special assistance school for at risk teens and some of my students were unable to stay home (For various reasons) I had to go into the school and set up my computer on the overhead projector with the teacher of whatever subject and the students at home on the zoom call for the kids at the school. I had about 5 students everyday during the pandemic
About a week after school sent us home, decided I wanted to memorize the lyrics to every Disney movie. Every. Single. One. Every night I would stay up reciting the ones I knew and googling lyrics for the next. It got old after about a week, but I kept with it because what else was there to do?
had a child haha
I learned how to ride a horse. Spent all of COVID riding. Now I’m a successful horse trainer. That’s good ig
I…played with acorns…it was a dark time…
I dived deep into the history and mythology of Led Zeppelin. I’m talking studying each and every song, album, rumor. It was amazing.
The most insane thing I did was WORK unlike a lot of people
I sat and worked on my website and merch collection until my lower back was nearly herniated, my legs hurt with sciatica, and the pinched nerve gave me drop foot, which is where you cannot pull your foot up. Maybe it will pay off soon
Worked
Nothing. It was no big deal
I went to work. Went out drinking. Didnt wear masks. Basically the opposite of everything Faucci ordered. Turns out I wasnt that insane.
