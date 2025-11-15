Hey Pandas, What Food Tastes Better At Night Than In The Day? (Closed)

Cereal. It tastes so good when you have it after a long cry!
#1
Ice cream fo’sho
#2
Ramen
#3
Just straight up water.
#4
Bread. Eating bread at 3:54 in the morning for GCSE’s. Little bit of gravy. Perfect. ☺️
#5
Cereal…craving hits around 12am and those cocoa pebbles hit diff in late night hours
#6
Breakfast
#7
Mushrooms with cheese on top cooked in the oven 😍
#8
Pizza at night is the best!!!!
#9
All unhealthy and junk food
#10
Sandwiches. Not sure if that’s weird or not but I love sandwiches at night
#11
Cookies with milk
#12
Crisp sandwich with Dairylea spread in the middle of the night is unbeatable!
#13
Chewing gum
#14
Crunchy Cheetos!
#15
Food
