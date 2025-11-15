Hey Pandas, What Food Tastes Better At Night Than In The Day? (Closed)

Cereal. It tastes so good when you have it after a long cry!

Ice cream fo’sho

Ramen

Just straight up water.

Bread. Eating bread at 3:54 in the morning for GCSE’s. Little bit of gravy. Perfect. ☺️

Cereal…craving hits around 12am and those cocoa pebbles hit diff in late night hours

Breakfast

Mushrooms with cheese on top cooked in the oven 😍

Pizza at night is the best!!!!

All unhealthy and junk food

Sandwiches. Not sure if that’s weird or not but I love sandwiches at night

Cookies with milk

Crisp sandwich with Dairylea spread in the middle of the night is unbeatable!

Chewing gum

Crunchy Cheetos!

Food

