Hey Pandas, What Do You Wish You Had Experienced In Your Teens? (Closed)

#1
When I was in High School I had the opportunity to travel to the USSR with a High School group but at the last minute I decided not to go because I didn’t want to leave my boyfriend. This was a very stupid decision that I have always greatly regretted since the USSR now no longer exists.
#2
I wish I was slightly more rebellious, hard to have freedoms m with your strict parents so I literally count little stuff as “sneaking out”.
Def have my little sneaky self lol.
#3
I wish my social anxiety hadn’t stopped me from going on a student exchange trip. I went to a couple of info sessions about them but never had to courage to do it. At least I went on the school trip to Central Australia, but I nearly pulled out of that because my friend had to because of illness. I wasn’t comfortable most of the trip, not having friends there, and I spent a lot of my time with my brother and his friend, but I wouldn’t have been able to have the experiences I did if I had dropped out.
#4
Graduation. I moved out of my house when I was 17 and eventually dropped out so I could work more. Even though I got my GED, and I was proud it just wasn’t the same.
