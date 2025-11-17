Hey Pandas, What Do You Wish You Had Experienced In Your Teens? (Closed)

As a teenager… Well, yeah. you know what I mean.

#1

When I was in High School I had the opportunity to travel to the USSR with a High School group but at the last minute I decided not to go because I didn’t want to leave my boyfriend. This was a very stupid decision that I have always greatly regretted since the USSR now no longer exists.

#2

I wish I was slightly more rebellious, hard to have freedoms m with your strict parents so I literally count little stuff as “sneaking out”.

Def have my little sneaky self lol.

#3

I wish my social anxiety hadn’t stopped me from going on a student exchange trip. I went to a couple of info sessions about them but never had to courage to do it. At least I went on the school trip to Central Australia, but I nearly pulled out of that because my friend had to because of illness. I wasn’t comfortable most of the trip, not having friends there, and I spent a lot of my time with my brother and his friend, but I wouldn’t have been able to have the experiences I did if I had dropped out.

#4

Graduation. I moved out of my house when I was 17 and eventually dropped out so I could work more. Even though I got my GED, and I was proud it just wasn’t the same.

