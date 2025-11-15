Hey Pandas, What Do You Want For Christmas? (Closed)

All in the title.
#1
My Jon who lives 1,790 miles away.
#2
I want a powerful telescope with a very high magnification and resolution. If not that then a powerful microscope.
#3
A cure for Myasthenia Gravis.
#4
No more Covid.
#5
A cure for Lyme disease, so my beautiful niece can resume a normal life.
#6
I want an oversized white hoodie and the new my hero academia movie (2 heroes)!
#7
Meta quest 2
#8
Books, charity donations in my name, bedroom decorations, new clothes, art materials
#9
All the merch from Kurzgesagt: In a Nutshell, Monopoly: Cheater’s Edition, and the Ninja CP307 coffee maker.
#10
The twenty øne pilots CD ‘Blurryface’
#11
Money, because it can be cumulated, divided, and be exchanged with basically anything. Money is the best, most impersonal, never-disappointing gift.
#12
Maybe a lolita dress! I’m trying to get into the fashion but it’s really expensive!
#13
the full paperback set of my favorite book series!
#14
Money so I can afford the cancer screening that I have been putting off. Financially I can’t do it right now but I found a new bean size lump. I hope my cancer hasn’t returned.
