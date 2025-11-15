Hey Pandas, What Do You Want For Christmas? (Closed)

by

All in the title.

#1

My Jon who lives 1,790 miles away.

#2

I want a powerful telescope with a very high magnification and resolution. If not that then a powerful microscope.

#3

A cure for Myasthenia Gravis.

#4

No more Covid.

#5

A cure for Lyme disease, so my beautiful niece can resume a normal life.

#6

I want an oversized white hoodie and the new my hero academia movie (2 heroes)!

#7

Meta quest 2

#8

Books, charity donations in my name, bedroom decorations, new clothes, art materials

#9

All the merch from Kurzgesagt: In a Nutshell, Monopoly: Cheater’s Edition, and the Ninja CP307 coffee maker.

#10

The twenty øne pilots CD ‘Blurryface’

#11

Money, because it can be cumulated, divided, and be exchanged with basically anything. Money is the best, most impersonal, never-disappointing gift.

#12

Maybe a lolita dress! I’m trying to get into the fashion but it’s really expensive!

#13

the full paperback set of my favorite book series!

#14

Money so I can afford the cancer screening that I have been putting off. Financially I can’t do it right now but I found a new bean size lump. I hope my cancer hasn’t returned.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ben Franklin Has The Best Comeback For Anti-Vaxxers And It Was Written 230 Years Ago
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Photographer Takes Self-Portraits With The Eyes Of Animals In Her Series ‘Animeyed’ (13 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Scooby Doo’s Velma is Getting an Animated Series
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2021
I Visited The Caribbean To Shoot Hummingbirds
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Jurassic World
Why Jurassic World Should Remain a Cinematic Experience
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Would Happen If All The World’s Computers Stopped Working Forever? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.