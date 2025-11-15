Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Was A Pointless Invention, And Why Don’t We Need It?? (Closed)

There are alot of things that many people feel don’t need to be around but I want to know what you guys think doesn’t actually need to exist.
#1
Social media
#2
The hoverboard. I genuinely cannot see a good reason why it was invented. There are already bikes, skateboards, scooters, and roller skates/blades all of them you can use to workout, use as transportation, or even try tricks with! Hoverboards? You can go from one loaction to another and thats it. Also in the US you can’t ride it on sidewalks or on roads (in most states) only on private property. Finally, you can only ride it on a smooth surface or short buzz-cut grass. If you don’t live in a giant mansion whats the point of it? Its dumb and ugly. Another thing: motorized longboards i think its a bit of a newer thing but i definitely feel that if you are traveling at a speed faster than your body can do (not man powered like pushing or pedaling) its seems extremely dangerous sure knee/elbow pads and helmets work but how about the rest of your body when you get hit by a car or drive into a tree?
#3
#4
Uncomfortable shoes and clothes, in the name of style.
Everything that is dysfunctional but invented in the name of style.
Apple’s exclusive products, plethora of specific plugs, cables but I repeat myself.
#5
homework. ew.
that is all i have to say on this matter.
#6
99% of plastic
#7
Already diced garlic, already chopped bacon….I could go on society is lazy in the kitchen
#8
Makeup
Yes, sometimes is used to express yourself. But most of the times is done to fake a certain look. It makes much more diffixult for women to be happy due to societies standards because bow the default is wearing makeup. Which is not good for a persons self steem.
#9
Pseudo holistic health businesses and “gurus”.
Yes, some herbs and other natural stuff can help you and are good for you.
BUT I’m referring to dangerously false health benefit claims, misinformation and extreme exaggerations of how a holistic health guru can help you “zap” away cancerous tumors if you eat bitter apricot seeds, or how olive leaves and whey can be cure meningitis.
#10
All modern mobile games.
#11
The brassiere. Free the sisters!!
#12
curling a comanation of ice, shuffle board and chores and only one of those is in the olympics. why ice shuffleboard and not regular shuffleboard it makes no sense.
#13
vAcCiNeS tHeY cAusE tHe cOroNa VirUs bLaH bLah I eAt mAnUre
#14
Spain it’s better with out the S
Follow Us