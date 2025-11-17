Hey Pandas, What Do You Think The Best Part Of Being LGBTQ+ Is? (Closed)

I’m a lesbian girl who just came out, what do you guys think are the best parts about being LGBT?
#1
It’s like finding myself in a way, it fills a void I never even knew existed. It’s different for everyone, but I feel like I just know myself better.
#2
Having instant, lifelong friends when you go through things with other people of the community (I.e. my friend Felix)
#3
having a community that helps each other
#4
Knowing that there are people out there in the community that will support you no matter what
#5
There’s nothing good about it and I wish I wasn’t queer every day.
#6
taking over denmark >:) *evil asexual noises*
#7
No offense, but I believe it’s the same as being straight: You’re yourself and content with who you are…
#8
The community! Most of the LGBTQ+ community are wonderful people. I love the LGBTQ+ people on BP especially (mostly because I haven’t really met anyone else in real life🥲)
#9
Meeting people who are queer like me! It feels great to know I’m not the only one who feels different about my sexuality.
Also the pride flags are really beautiful. As an artist, I definitely recommend randomly picking one, and use it as a color palette for a drawing! It’s really fun! For example, the bisexual flag(which is what I am) is really useful in sunsets!
