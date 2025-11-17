Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Makes Life Interesting? (Closed)

#1

Diversity, contrast and connection.

That’s why I love having people in my life that are different than me. Because I might see the beauty in a sunset, but my friend might see it in rock music.
When we connect, we can teach each other to see the beauty in things we’ve never seen before.
And that makes our lives interesting and a constant adventure.

#2

Some kind of purpose/challenge

#3

I’m a huge memory/experience person so really any types of travelling, adventure, good memories with people you are close to just feels well, also just being able to relax without anyone judging you.

#4

an open mind makes life rich and interesting.

#5

Learning. I have my opinions and they always change with more learning.

#6

Life takes on a whole new level of interest when you travel.

