Hey Pandas, What Do You Know About The 19th Amendment?

I’m collecting opinions, facts, and insight on the 19th amendment for a documentary I’m making. The 19th amendment is the amendment that allowed women the right to vote. I would love to include anything you’d like to add about the 19th amendment, the events leading up to it, and how it affected history. Find my contact info in my bio if you’d like to share more!!! ⚡️🐼⚡️✨✨
#1
Well, I know it gave women the right to vote. Sadly, this is the only way that women are treated equally in American society.
#2
I’d reccomend watching the move Iron-Jawed Angels, which is about the women who fought to make the 19th amendment possible.
#3
I am not american, so I do not know nor do I care.
